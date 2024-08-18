Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide
Waters bags his third win of the year in Tasmania, while bad luck costs Feeney further ground in the title battle
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Cam Waters consolidated on a solid Saturday to win the 18th and final Sprint race of the 2024 Supercars season at Symmons Plains on Sunday.
The Tickford Ford Mustang driver started second on the grid and took advantage of an error by team-mate Thomas Randle on the opening lap when Randle, who earlier in the day became the ninth polesitter of the 2024 season, made a small mistake at Turn 4 and allowed Waters through.
That was all the advantage he needed, especially when there was a Safety Car on lap seven that forced Randle to wait for his tyres and lose a spot to Will Brown (Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro).
“So happy to get the win,” said Waters after his 6.34s victory.
“Tommy made a little mistake at Turn 4, gutted for him. I just tried to maintain the gap, not sure what happened. We haven't been good on the Super Soft [tyre] and yesterday I didn't maximise it.”
Brown, who started from fourth on the grid, was under pressure from Randle in the second half of the race and the two cars made contact twice, which resulted in Randle dropping a place to fourth, when Broc Feeney (Triple Eight) took advantage.
Then with five laps to run Randle tapped Feeney into a spin at Turn 4, dropping them to sixth and 16th respectively, though a 15-second penalty further dropped Randle to a lowly 18th at the flag.
Randle was gutted after the race and went to the Triple Eight garage to apologise to Feeney over the clash, only to be barred from entering by team manager Mark Dutton.
“I over anticipated the grip at Turn 4,” Randle admitted. “I am gutted over what happened late in the race, that was my fault. It doesn't feel real that that happened.”
In third, and taking his first podium of the season, came the Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet of Bryce Fullwood, who capitalised on the chaos unfolding in front of him, but showed consistent speed and favourable tyre wear.
Chaz Mostert, who started 11th, moved smartly through the field to take fourth place in the Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford. He missed advancing through to the final part of qualifying by 0.04s, but once again his Mustang showed real race pace over the 55-lap race.
Jack Le Brocq took fifth on a tough day for Erebus Motorsport ahead of Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet) and another driver to make a strong recovery in the race, Nick Percat. The Saturday race winner started 24th and last in the Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet after a qualifying mix-up but drove through the pack and stayed clean to take seventh.
As a result Brown now holds a 81-point lead in the championship, 1980 points to Mostert's 1899. Feeney is in third place on 1782 ahead of Waters (1630), Matt Payne (1419) and Percat (1368).
“I flat spotted a front-right on the first lap and I was hurting towards the end,” said Brown after extending his championship lead.
“It sucks for Broc but it's great to be back on the podium. I just didn't have enough for Cam today.”
After the final sprint race of the season, the teams now turn to the opening two-driver endurance race, the Sandown 500 on 14-15 September.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
55'52.2101
|150
|2
|W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+6.3429
55'58.5530
|6.3429
|143
|3
|B. Fullwood Middy's Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+7.7612
55'59.9713
|1.4183
|129
|4
|C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+9.7509
56'01.9610
|1.9897
|120
|5
|J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+10.3532
56'02.5633
|0.6023
|111
|6
|A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+11.4530
56'03.6631
|1.0998
|102
|7
|N. Percat Bendix Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+11.7376
56'03.9477
|0.2846
|96
|8
|
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+13.3895
56'05.5996
|1.6519
|90
|9
|M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+14.0709
56'06.2810
|0.6814
|84
|10
|T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+15.2727
56'07.4828
|1.2018
|78
|11
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+15.6520
56'07.8621
|0.3793
|72
|12
|
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+15.8870
56'08.0971
|0.2350
|69
|13
|J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+16.0973
56'08.3074
|0.2103
|66
|14
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+16.5473
56'08.7574
|0.4500
|63
|15
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+16.8769
56'09.0870
|0.3296
|60
|16
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+17.6632
56'09.8733
|0.7863
|57
|17
|R. Stanaway Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+17.8300
56'10.0401
|0.1668
|54
|18
|T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+25.7875
56'17.9976
|7.9575
|51
|19
|J. Courtney Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+27.7300
56'19.9401
|1.9425
|48
|20
|
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+45.7183
56'37.9284
|17.9883
|45
|21
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|53
|
+2 Laps
56'13.1257
|2 Laps
|42
|22
|D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|53
|
+2 Laps
56'22.9997
|9.8740
|39
|23
|
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|52
|
+3 Laps
56'36.7046
|1 Lap
|36
|J. Evans SCT Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|19
|
+36 Laps
20'40.4207
|33 Laps
|Retirement
|View full results
