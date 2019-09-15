Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

Whincup slams race control: "The brain's not with it"

shares
comments
Whincup slams race control: "The brain's not with it"
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 6:13 AM

Jamie Whincup has slammed Supercars race control for the Safety Car gaff that led to him getting a drive-through penalty at Pukekohe.

The Red Bull Holden driver was wrongly identified as the race leader, rather than the effective leader, during a chaotic Safety car deployment 13 laps in to today's race.

He responded by illegally passing the Safety Car in a bid to rectify the issue, which led to a drive-through penalty once the race was restarted.

He was ultimately classified 16th.

The debacle left Whincup fuming with race control, the seven-time champ hitting out during a Fox Sports interview right at the flag.

"They should have had green lights on [the Safety Car]," he said. 

"I'm sure somewhere in the rule book they're allowed to keep the yellow [lights], because that's for if there's a car in the wall in a dangerous position.

"But that wasn't the case. They should have had green lights on, I wasn't leader of the race. 

"The problem is you've got all the drivers, you've got everyone here, this is our life, you know? And we're pushing bloody hard. 

"And you've got people making decisions that are just cruising back, just having a few glasses of red each night, and rocking up to the track and the brain's not with it. 

"They're not operating at the same level as the teams are operating at."

Whincup defended his decision to purposely break the Safety Car rules, claiming he would ended up near the back of the field anyway. 

"It was either stay behind and get completely screwed like the [Tickford] guys," he said.

"I gave them the opportunity to put the green [lights] on. I stopped, waited, waited, waited... but they were just all asleep, so I just went though.

"Our position wouldn't have changed much. We would have been well back. We ended up 15th, 16th. So really we were done anyway, so it doesn't make any difference."

Next article
Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos

Previous article

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
20:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
23:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
19:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
21:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
00:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
19:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
21:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
00:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

3
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

4
MotoGP

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in

5
Supercars

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos

1h

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Whincup slams race control: "The brain's not with it"
VASC

Whincup slams race control: "The brain's not with it"

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos
VASC

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos

Supercars adds New Zealand V8s to development pathway
VASC

Supercars adds New Zealand V8s to development pathway

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup takes first season pole
VASC

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup takes first season pole

McLaughlin, Reynolds react to wild qualifying moments
VASC

McLaughlin, Reynolds react to wild qualifying moments

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.