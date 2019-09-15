Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

Waters says "embarrassment" race shouldn't count

shares
comments
Waters says "embarrassment" race shouldn't count
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 9:17 AM

Cam Waters says Supercars shouldn't award championship points for what he's labelled an "embarrassment" of a race at Pukekohe today.

Waters was one of a number of Tickford drivers affected by a confusing Safety Car deployment, which left Jamie Whincup with a penalty and a number of early front-runners buried in the field.

While Supercars race control has stood by its procedure, Waters reckons the category needs to take back the championship points awarded for the 200-kilometre encounter.

"I had a really good race car, was just trucking around, we would have been on for a podium – but obviously race control managed to screw that one up royally," he said. 

"It’s an embarrassment that a championship can do that and classify it as full points.

"As far as I’m concerned I want an explanation from the powers that be, and I think that race should be zero points.”

Read Also:

Teammate Lee Holdsworth was equally upset by the debacle.

"I’m furious, to be honest," he said. 

"That was a complete and utter stuff up, I don’t know what else to say. 

"The boys did a great job and gave me a great car, we put it on the front row, and we have nothing to show for it. 

"We finally had a real good chance to take home some silverware and something like that takes it away from us. I have no words.”

Only one of Tickford's four cars emerged from the chaos in contention for a result, Chaz Mostert grabbing an unexpected third after holding off Nick Percat.

Despite the podium, team boss Tim Edwards joined the chorus of disappointed voices coming out of the Tickford garages.

"The positives come first, we had excellent car speed all weekend, and it’s great to come out with a couple podiums," he said. 

"I think it’s safe to say we were the fastest Ford team all weekend and the fastest team outright for a majority of it, which is credit to the team. 

"But what happened today is beyond disappointing, to have three of our cars taken out of the running by something out of our control is incredibly frustrating. 

"It shouldn’t have happened and our drivers, engineers, and crew don’t deserve to be done like that. 

"There’s a fire under all four camps after that, and we’ll be ready to give it our all at Bathurst next month.”

Next article
Supercars officials defend Safety Car stance

Previous article

Supercars officials defend Safety Car stance
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
20:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
23:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
19:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
21:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
00:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
19:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
21:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
00:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

3h
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

2h
3
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

4
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Waters says "embarrassment" race shouldn't count
VASC

Waters says "embarrassment" race shouldn't count

Supercars officials defend Safety Car stance
VASC

Supercars officials defend Safety Car stance

Whincup slams race control: "The brain's not with it"
VASC

Whincup slams race control: "The brain's not with it"

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos
VASC

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin wins amid Safety Car chaos

Supercars adds New Zealand V8s to development pathway
VASC

Supercars adds New Zealand V8s to development pathway

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.