Cam Waters signs new deal with Tickford Racing in Supercars

One of the potential moves for the 2026 Supercars silly season has been taken off the table with confirmation that Cam Waters will remain with Ford team Tickford Racing for the next two seasons.

Waters and team-mate Thomas Randle have both signed new contracts with an option for a third year, Randle having already confirmed his deal in April.

It is believed that Waters, currently fourth in the 2025 championship standings, resisted a solid bid from General Motors to switch to a Camaro for next season.

“Tickford has been home for a long time, and I’m stoked to lock in the next phase of my career,” Waters, 30, said in a statement.

“We’ve got unfinished business and I’m ready to keep pushing for wins and the championship.

"I’ve got an amazing team around me and to be working with them and Tom for another two seasons will be great, we’ve got a strong dynamic and I’m looking forward to the next few years.”

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT Photo by: Daniel Kalisz / Motorsport Images

Currently sixth in the series points, Randle added: “I am super excited to be announcing today that I am re-signing with Tickford for 2026 and 2027, Tickford is where I got my start not only in Super2 but also in the Supercars Championship.

"We have done some pretty cool things in the last few years, had some great results together and I can’t wait to continue this journey with Cam alongside me as well.

"We’ve known each other for such a long time and had some pretty cool moments on and off the track together, I am looking forward to seeing what’s in store for the both of us in the future with Tickford Racing."

Waters has been with the team since 2015, when he took the Super2 title, while Randle’s links with the team go back to 2019, before he stepped into a full-time drive in 2022.

“This is a massive moment for Tickford,” CEO Simon Brookhouse said.

“Locking in Cam and Thomas for the next two seasons gives us consistency, leadership, and talent behind the wheel. Both drivers are integral to our performance strategy, and their commitment reinforces the direction we’re heading as a team.

“To keep this formidable driving combination together for the next two years places our team in a position of strength to have a two-fold attack at winning both the drivers' and teams' championships.”

Supercars racing resumes this weekend at Wanneroo Raceway in Perth, the series’ penultimate trip to the track prior to moving to a street race in the city in 2027.