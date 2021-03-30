Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Supercars teams may make border dash
Supercars / Breaking news

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

By:

Ash Walsh will return to the Bathurst 1000 this year thanks to a deal to partner Jack Smith at Brad Jones Racing.

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

The long-time enduro specialist will team up with second-year driver Smith to complete a BJR's line-up that also includes Dale Wood, Dean Fiore and Chris Pither.

The deal marks a return to the Bathurst 1000 for Walsh, who sat out last year's race as he was preparing for a Certified Public Accountants exam.

He made four enduro appearances for BJR between 2016 and 2019, although missed the 2017 Bathurst 1000 as he recovered from a high-speed sportscar crash at Phillip Island the week before the race.

“I’m looking forward to being back on the grid this year at the Mountain and returning to BJR and joining Jack and the SCT crew,” Walsh said.

“I’ve known Jack for a while now, we met through super 2 when he started with BJR and we raced together in 2019 and since then we’ve been good mates on and off track.

“The Bathurst 1000 is one of those races where you never know what’s going to happen and anyone on that grid can cross the finish line first, so you just buckle in and see where you come out at the other end. Fingers crossed we have a good campaign and conquer the Mountain with a good position at the end of it.”

shares
comments
Supercars teams may make border dash

Previous article

Supercars teams may make border dash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Ash Walsh , Jack Smith
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

20h
2
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

11h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

21h
4
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

5h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

1d
Latest news
Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
SUPC

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

6m
Supercars teams may make border dash
SUPC

Supercars teams may make border dash

1h
Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
SUPC

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

2h
Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
SUPC

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

6h
Supercars facing fresh border threat
SUPC

Supercars facing fresh border threat

Mar 29, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars teams may make border dash Symmons Plains
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams may make border dash

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
Supercars / Breaking news

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Ash Walsh
Exam rules Bathurst 1000 regular out of 2020 seat Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Exam rules Bathurst 1000 regular out of 2020 seat

Brad Jones Racing unveils 2000s throwbacks
Supercars / Breaking news

Brad Jones Racing unveils 2000s throwbacks

Gold Coast 600: Walsh explains practice tangle Surfers Paradise
Supercars / Practice report

Gold Coast 600: Walsh explains practice tangle

More from
Brad Jones Racing
Fiore joins Hazelwood for Bathurst 1000
Supercars / Breaking news

Fiore joins Hazelwood for Bathurst 1000

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars / Breaking news

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars / Breaking news

Full-season backer for Percat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

Brawn hails Tsunoda as "F1's best rookie for years"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn hails Tsunoda as "F1's best rookie for years"

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Latest news

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

Supercars teams may make border dash
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams may make border dash

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.