Bathurst II News

Closed border forces Walsh out of Bathurst 1000

By:

Border restrictions have forced Ash Walsh to give up his drive in the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

Closed border forces Walsh out of Bathurst 1000

Walsh was set to partner Jack Smith in BJR's #4 Holden, however the closed Queensland border has put paid to those plans.

Between needing to quarantine to return home after Bathurst in early December, and the additional drivers' session in Sydney this weekend, Walsh would have been away for as much as a month to do the race.

He's decided that's not feasible, BJR drafting in the experienced David Wall to take his place.

It's not the first time Walsh has put interests outside of motor racing ahead of Bathurst, having sat out last year's Great Race so he could sit an accounting exam.

"It’s a shame that the Queensland border restrictions are forcing our hands on this but spending a month or so away just meant it’s unfortunately not possible for me to participate this year,” said Walsh.

“I wish Jack, David and the team well and all the very best for Bathurst. I’ll be cheering them on from Queensland."

Wall, meanwhile, already has nine Great Race starts to his name, including four with BJR – two as a co-driver (2010 and 2011) and two as a primary driver (2012 and 2011).

His last Bathurst 1000 start was alongside Rick Kelly in 2017.

“I’m really happy to be joining Brad Jones Racing, SCT Logistics, Jack and [engineer] Paul Forgie,” said Wall.

“It’s a unique situation and timeframe and I’ll be joining the team for the co-driver test day today and the session at the Sydney SuperNight event this weekend.

“I’ll need to get my head around racing a Supercar again but I’m really looking forward to the challenge at hand and competing at the biggest race of the year with Brad Jones Racing and SCT.”

David Wall

David Wall

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
