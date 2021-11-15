Closed border forces Walsh out of Bathurst 1000

Walsh was set to partner Jack Smith in BJR's #4 Holden, however the closed Queensland border has put paid to those plans.

Between needing to quarantine to return home after Bathurst in early December, and the additional drivers' session in Sydney this weekend, Walsh would have been away for as much as a month to do the race.

He's decided that's not feasible, BJR drafting in the experienced David Wall to take his place.

It's not the first time Walsh has put interests outside of motor racing ahead of Bathurst, having sat out last year's Great Race so he could sit an accounting exam.

"It’s a shame that the Queensland border restrictions are forcing our hands on this but spending a month or so away just meant it’s unfortunately not possible for me to participate this year,” said Walsh.

“I wish Jack, David and the team well and all the very best for Bathurst. I’ll be cheering them on from Queensland."

Wall, meanwhile, already has nine Great Race starts to his name, including four with BJR – two as a co-driver (2010 and 2011) and two as a primary driver (2012 and 2011).

His last Bathurst 1000 start was alongside Rick Kelly in 2017.

“I’m really happy to be joining Brad Jones Racing, SCT Logistics, Jack and [engineer] Paul Forgie,” said Wall.

“It’s a unique situation and timeframe and I’ll be joining the team for the co-driver test day today and the session at the Sydney SuperNight event this weekend.

“I’ll need to get my head around racing a Supercar again but I’m really looking forward to the challenge at hand and competing at the biggest race of the year with Brad Jones Racing and SCT.”

David Wall