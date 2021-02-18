Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

"It’s an exciting time for myself and BJR moving forward and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish as a team. Having more involvement with the team’s day-to-day business has also been great to get my head around how it’s all coming together."
As part of the deal Chris Pither, who raced a Coke-backed Team Sydney car last season, will partner Jones at the Bathurst 1000.
“I was aiming to drive full time this season, but the right opportunity wasn’t available," said Pither.
"Regardless, I’m grateful and excited to race the Bathurst 1000 with Macauley.
"I am also looking forward to attending rounds throughout the year representing Coca-Cola and working alongside Macauley and the BJR team so that when October arrives, we’ll be ready to go.”
The Coca-Cola Holden will make its first on-track appearance at tomorrow's pre-season test at Winton.