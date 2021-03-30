Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams begin to cross border

By:

The Queensland-based Supercars teams have started their migration across the New South Wales border in a bid to ensure the third round of the season goes ahead.

Supercars teams begin to cross border

As first reported by Motorsport.com, Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing are set to have all staff and drivers out of Queensland and at a temporary base in Sydney by the end of today.

The move is a reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the Sunshine State, which has led to a lockdown in the Greater Brisbane area.

The lockdown is currently meant to end on Thursday evening however a stream of new cases over the past two days has led to concerns it will be extended.

Tasmania, which will host the third round of the Supercars season on the second weekend in April, has closed its borders to anybody who has visited the affected local government areas in Brisbane.

While Triple Eight is the only team directly affected by the Brisbane lockdown, Motorsport.com understands all teams will exit Queensland today to reduce the risk of staff inadvertently visiting a hotspot or the virus spreading to the Gold Coast.

They may not return directly after Tasmania, either; South Australia has also closed its border to the affected LGAs, which could keep the Queensland teams on the road until after the round at The Bend on May 8-9.

The border run is reminiscent of what the Victorian teams went through last year as Melbourne was hit with a deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Five teams were forced to make a last-minute dash to New South Wales on July 6 and didn't return home until after the season-ending Bathurst 1000 in October.

shares
comments
Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

Previous article

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering , Matt Stone Racing , Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger

6h
2
Formula 1

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

2h
3
Formula 1

Tsunoda "wouldn't sleep" if he hadn't attacked Stroll on last lap

9h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

15h
5
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

22h
Latest news
Supercars teams begin to cross border
SUPC

Supercars teams begin to cross border

46m
Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
SUPC

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

16h
Supercars teams may make border dash
SUPC

Supercars teams may make border dash

18h
Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
SUPC

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

19h
Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
SUPC

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

22h
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars / Breaking news

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash
Supercars / Breaking news

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel not good at handling F1 pressure - Berger

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Tsunoda "wouldn't sleep" if he hadn't attacked Stroll on last lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda "wouldn't sleep" if he hadn't attacked Stroll on last lap

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

Latest news

Supercars teams begin to cross border
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams begin to cross border

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

Supercars teams may make border dash
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams may make border dash

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.