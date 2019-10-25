Gold Coast 600: Walsh explains practice tangle
Ash Walsh says he was trying to get out of Warren Luff's way when the pair tangled during second practice for the Gold Coast 600.
Walsh ran wide at Turn 12 before being tagged from behind by Luff on the run to Turn 13, the contact tipping the Brad Jones Racing Holden into a spin that ended with front-end contact with the wall.
It was a costly incident for Walsh, the damage severe enough to mean he missed the majority of the 30-minute session – the only dedicated running for co-drivers.
Explaining the clash, Walsh said he was trying to get out of Luff's way.
“I ran wide the corner before,” he said.
“I saw Luffy coming up to the back of me and thought I’d get out of the road.
“I think he’s just misjudged it and tagged the back of me coming out of the corner and it’s sent me into the wall.
“It’s a shame because you don’t get much running here.”
Garth Tander comfortably set the pace in the crucial session, the Triple Eight driver more than three-tenths clear of the field.
His 1m10.663s was the second fastest time so far today, only Jamie Whincup having been quicker in the earlier primary driver session.
James Moffat finished the co-driver session second, followed by DJR Team Penske pair Alex Premat and Tony D'Alberto.
Jack Perkins and Jono Webb were next, as Michael Caruso, Craig Lowndes, Dean Fiore and Will Brown rounded out the Top 10.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|01'10.663
|150.799
|2
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|01'10.977
|00.314
|00.314
|150.131
|3
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
Alexandre Prémat
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|01'11.138
|00.475
|00.161
|149.791
|4
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|01'11.201
|00.537
|00.062
|149.660
|5
|22
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|01'11.300
|00.636
|00.098
|149.452
|6
|19
| Jack Le Brocq
Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|01'11.310
|00.646
|00.010
|149.431
|7
|6
| Cameron Waters
Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|01'11.318
|00.654
|00.008
|149.415
|8
|888
| Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|01'11.321
|00.658
|00.003
|149.407
|9
|3
| Garry Jacobson
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|18
|01'11.334
|00.671
|00.013
|149.380
|10
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|01'11.468
|00.805
|00.133
|149.100
|11
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
|Nissan Altima
|17
|01'11.573
|00.909
|00.104
|148.882
|12
|2
| Scott Pye
Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|01'11.629
|00.965
|00.055
|148.766
|13
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20
|01'11.639
|00.976
|00.010
|148.744
|14
|23
| Will Davison
Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|01'11.857
|01.194
|00.218
|148.293
|15
|8
| Nick Percat
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21
|01'11.869
|01.205
|00.011
|148.269
|16
|33
| Richie Stanaway
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|01'11.890
|01.226
|00.021
|148.225
|17
|15
| Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
|Nissan Altima
|16
|01'11.922
|01.259
|00.032
|148.159
|18
|14
| Tim Slade
Ash Walsh
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7
|01'12.077
|01.413
|00.154
|147.841
|19
|21
| Macauley Jones
Dean Canto
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|01'12.243
|01.579
|00.166
|147.501
|20
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|01'12.346
|01.683
|00.103
|147.290
|21
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|14
|01'12.425
|01.762
|00.078
|147.130
|22
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
Steven Richards
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|01'12.447
|01.784
|00.022
|147.085
|23
|34
| James Golding
Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1
|01'12.481
|01.818
|00.033
|147.016
|24
|35
| Todd Hazelwood
Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|01'12.570
|01.906
|00.088
|146.836
|25
|56
|Brodie Kostecki
Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|01'13.350
|02.686
|00.779
|145.275
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Surfers Paradise
|Drivers
|Warren Luff , Ash Walsh
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Erebus KISS launch
|Wed 23 Oct
|
09:39
02:39
|
|Practice 1
|Fri 25 Oct
|
17:15
10:15
|
|Practice 2
|Fri 25 Oct
|
20:45
13:45
|
|Practice 3
|Fri 25 Oct
|
23:45
16:45
|
|Qualifying 1
|Fri 25 Oct
|
16:40
09:40
|
|Shootout 1
|Sat 26 Oct
|
18:30
11:30
|
|Race 1
|Sat 26 Oct
|
22:00
15:00
|
|Qualifying 2
|Sat 26 Oct
|
16:55
09:55
|
|Shootout 2
|Sun 27 Oct
|
18:50
11:50
|
|Race 2
|Sun 27 Oct
|
22:00
15:00
|
