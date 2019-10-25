Supercars
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Practice report

Gold Coast 600: Walsh explains practice tangle

Gold Coast 600: Walsh explains practice tangle
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 4:36 AM

Ash Walsh says he was trying to get out of Warren Luff's way when the pair tangled during second practice for the Gold Coast 600.

Walsh ran wide at Turn 12 before being tagged from behind by Luff on the run to Turn 13, the contact tipping the Brad Jones Racing Holden into a spin that ended with front-end contact with the wall.

It was a costly incident for Walsh, the damage severe enough to mean he missed the majority of the 30-minute session – the only dedicated running for co-drivers.

Explaining the clash, Walsh said he was trying to get out of Luff's way.

“I ran wide the corner before,” he said.

“I saw Luffy coming up to the back of me and thought I’d get out of the road.

“I think he’s just misjudged it and tagged the back of me coming out of the corner and it’s sent me into the wall.

“It’s a shame because you don’t get much running here.”

 

Garth Tander comfortably set the pace in the crucial session, the Triple Eight driver more than three-tenths clear of the field.

His 1m10.663s was the second fastest time so far today, only Jamie Whincup having been quicker in the earlier primary driver session.

James Moffat finished the co-driver session second, followed by DJR Team Penske pair Alex Premat and Tony D'Alberto.

Jack Perkins and Jono Webb were next, as Michael Caruso, Craig Lowndes, Dean Fiore and Will Brown rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 18 01'10.663     150.799
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 19 01'10.977 00.314 00.314 150.131
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 20 01'11.138 00.475 00.161 149.791
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 14 01'11.201 00.537 00.062 149.660
5 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 19 01'11.300 00.636 00.098 149.452
6 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 01'11.310 00.646 00.010 149.431
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 16 01'11.318 00.654 00.008 149.415
8 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 18 01'11.321 00.658 00.003 149.407
9 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 18 01'11.334 00.671 00.013 149.380
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 19 01'11.468 00.805 00.133 149.100
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 17 01'11.573 00.909 00.104 148.882
12 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 19 01'11.629 00.965 00.055 148.766
13 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 20 01'11.639 00.976 00.010 148.744
14 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 17 01'11.857 01.194 00.218 148.293
15 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 21 01'11.869 01.205 00.011 148.269
16 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 01'11.890 01.226 00.021 148.225
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 16 01'11.922 01.259 00.032 148.159
18 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 7 01'12.077 01.413 00.154 147.841
19 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 01'12.243 01.579 00.166 147.501
20 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 16 01'12.346 01.683 00.103 147.290
21 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 14 01'12.425 01.762 00.078 147.130
22 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 01'12.447 01.784 00.022 147.085
23 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 01'12.481 01.818 00.033 147.016
24 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 13 01'12.570 01.906 00.088 146.836
25 56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 18 01'13.350 02.686 00.779 145.275
Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen, Stanaway rub panels early

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen, Stanaway rub panels early
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers Warren Luff , Ash Walsh
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Practice 3 Starts in
01 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Erebus KISS launch Wed 23 Oct
09:39
02:39
Practice 1 Fri 25 Oct
17:15
10:15
Practice 2 Fri 25 Oct
20:45
13:45
Practice 3 Fri 25 Oct
23:45
16:45
Qualifying 1 Fri 25 Oct
16:40
09:40
Shootout 1 Sat 26 Oct
18:30
11:30
Race 1 Sat 26 Oct
22:00
15:00
Qualifying 2 Sat 26 Oct
16:55
09:55
Shootout 2 Sun 27 Oct
18:50
11:50
Race 2 Sun 27 Oct
22:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

