Sydney Supercars: Mostert tops qualifying as big names miss Shootout

The 15-minute session started in damp conditions, Mostert leading the early running as the field circulated on grooved tyres.

At the mid-way point in the session the migration to slicks started, Bryce Fullwood the first to venture out on dry weather rubber.

It took a while for the gamble to pay off, but when Fullwood went fastest a little under two minutes from the end it was clear the slick was the tyre to be on.

By that point much of the field had made made the switch, which led to a flurry of late times.

Mark Winterbottom and Anton De Pasquale both had brief stints on top, however it was a super late effort from Mostert that sealed provisional pole.

"It's fun, it keeps you on your toes, a little bit of water out there," said Mostert. "When it's mixed conditions you've got to really be on top of your game.

"To go quickest you've pretty much got to risk it all in pretty much most of the corners on the track. The car gave me great feedback."

De Pasquale ended up second, three-tenths behind Mostert, followed by Brodie Kostecki and Broc Feeney.

Surprisingly they were the only Erebus and Triple Eight cars that qualified for the Top 10 Shootout.

Saturday race winner Shane van Gisbergen, well known for his wet weather prowess, could only manage 21st on the grid.

Will Brown, meanwhile, was just 22nd fastest, although he and van Gisbergen had some high-profile company at the back of the field in Tim Slade (24th) and Nick Percat (25th).

Percat's session came to a particularly disappointing finish as he nudged the wall on the exit of the last corner after running wide.

Big names missing out on the Shootout meant there was some interesting inclusions. After missing out yesterday Cam Waters banked a spot in the single-lap dash for pole, as did Todd Hazelwood and Fullwood.

Will Davison, Winterbottom and James Courtney rounded out the Top 10.