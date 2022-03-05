Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole
Supercars / Sydney Race report

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory

Shane van Gisbergen used a three-stop strategy to win the opening Supercars race of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The roll of the strategic dice worked well for van Gisbergen, who easily ran down race-long rivals Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown during his short final stint.

That sealed a perfect start to his title defence, the Kiwi joined on the podium by De Pasquale and a fast-finishing Chaz Mostert. 

Andre Heimgartner was the only driver in the lead group to start on the super soft compound, however a poor start meant he went backwards, from fourth to sixth, before going forwards.

Once he was going forwards Heimgartner made rapid progress, working his way into second by Lap 4 before catching and passing early leader De Pasquale on Lap 8. 

It was third-placed van Gisbergen who was first of the lead group to pit, taking on another set of softs on Lap 20. 

Heimgartner and De Pasquale, at that point split by around four seconds, followed suit on Lap 24, Heimgartner switching to the soft as De Pasquale took on the super soft.

As the stops shook out van Gisbergen took over the lead ahead of a super softs-shod Will Brown. 

Heimgartner and De Pasquale resumed in fifth and sixth respectively, although De Pasquale, with his super soft tyres, wasted little time clearing the Kiwi and then David Reynolds to move into third.

He then closed up onto the back of Brown, but couldn't find a way through into second place until Lap 42. 

By that stage van Gisbergen was 12 seconds down the road, however the Kiwi opted to pit on that same lap to take on super softs, which committed him to a three-stopper.

Brown followed suit two laps later, while De Pasquale stayed out on his super softs as the race leader until Lap 52.

The lead then went back to van Gisbergen who bolted as he looked to build a big enough lead to take his extra stop and still be in the hunt. 

The Kiwi made that final stop on Lap 63 with around 40 seconds up his sleeve over Brown and De Pasquale.

He resumed around 10 seconds behind leader Brown, but with significantly better rubber for the 14-lap run home.

Helping van Gisbergen's cause was Brown and De Pasquale squabbling over the lead. De Pasquale managed to break down Brown's defence 10 laps from the end, however by that point van Gisbergen was already on their bumpers. 

By the end of that very same lap he was through both Brown and De Pasquale and on his way to a 19.5 second win.

The victory also marked Jamie Whincup's first as Triple Eight team principal and first for van Gisbergen with his new engineer Andrew Edwards. 

"It's a team win. I had no idea what was happening in the middle of the race," said van Gisbergen. 

"We're lucky the weather held out. We've had some big [staff] changes, but the team feels the same. It's a great way to start."

De Pasquale finished second while Brown, hurting in terms of tyre quality, dropped like a stone in the closing laps.

He was passed by Mostert, Will Davison, Brodie Kostecki and Nick Percat as he slumped to seventh ahead of Slade and full-time debutant Broc Feeney. 

Heimgartner was running sixth until the very end of the race, but seemed to run out of fuel on the final lap, which dropped him to 15th. 

Scott Pye, meanwhile, endured a terrible start to his new season, the power steering failing on his Team 18 Holden after contact with James Courtney inside the first 10 laps of the race.

He limped back to the pits for lengthy repairs, making a brief appearance late in the race before retiring. 

Reynolds was hit by a mechanical problem too, an issue with his gearbox costing him 12 laps in the pits.

The Sydney SuperNight continues with a second 300-kilometre race tomorrow.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 19.558
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 31.053
4 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 37.500
5 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 38.806
6 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 39.393
7 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 41.113
8 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 50.790
9 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 52.477
10 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 54.523
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'03.149
12 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'15.071
13 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.630
14 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.811
15 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 1'27.045
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB  
17 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB  
18 76 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB  
19 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT  
20 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT  
21 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT  
22 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB  
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB  
24 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT  
  20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB  
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole

Sydney Supercars: Provisional pole for De Pasquale
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Provisional pole for De Pasquale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst
Endurance

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst

Van Gisbergen to make Australian rally debut
Other rally

Van Gisbergen to make Australian rally debut

The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels
Supercars

The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer
Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer

Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return
Asian GT

Triple Eight to make GT World Challenge Asia return

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale storms to season-first pole

Sydney Supercars: Provisional pole for De Pasquale
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Provisional pole for De Pasquale

Walkinshaw, Grove join Supercars Board
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw, Grove join Supercars Board

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.