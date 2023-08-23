Tander, Reynolds paired for Bathurst 1000

The Ford squad was the last to finalise its enduro pairs, having signed Tander and Kevin Estre, but not formally assigned them to cars.

It was, however, long expected that Tander would be paired with Reynolds and Estre with rookie Matt Payne.

That has now been locked in, with five-time Great Race winner – and reigning Bathurst champion – to partner 2017 Great Race winner Reynolds.

The pair will head to both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000 as one of the more formidable partnerships in the field.

“I am thrilled to drive with Garth this year," said Reynolds.

"We have known each other for a long time and he’s as good as they come. He is really respected, his knowledge of the sport and his craft is fantastic, and if there is one person you want to be paired with for enduros, it’s him."

Tander said he was excited to finally partner Reynolds in a long-distance race.

“I’m excited to pair up with Dave for Sandown and Bathurst," he said. "With Dave being a former Bathurst winner himself, I’m looking forward to learning more about how Dave goes about the business of driving fast at those two events.

"Dave and I have been in the same team together in the past, but never shared the same car, so should be a bit of fun given how much of a character Dave is. But when it’s time to go to work, it will be full focus on the job at hand."

Payne and Estre are one of the more left-field partnerships in the field, with Payne set for a second enduro campaign, while Porsche star Estre will be debuting in Supercars.

“It’s really exciting to paired with Kevin," he said. "He is a bit of a global superstar with a mega amount of experience under his belt. He’s someone I am looking forward to working with and learning from as we head into the enduro rounds.

“I have done some endurance racing overseas myself last year and always saw his name at the top of the time sheets so it will be great to combine our experience and see what we can do in the back half of the year.”

Estre added: “Really pleased to share the car with Matt. He’s a talented young driver and has showed his speed many times in his career already.

“He’s a rookie in Supercars but I’m sure that he’s going to help me a lot to be on pace as soon as possible! I can’t wait to be racing with the whole team!”

The 2023 Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 entry list

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth 3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood Tim Blanchard 7 Blanchard Racing Team Aaron Love Jake Kostecki 4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans 8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood 14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore 96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys 5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat 55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson 56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham 9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins 99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell 11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto 17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison 98 Dick Johnson Racing Simona de Silvestro Kai Allen* 18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso 20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff 19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre 26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander 23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Jonathon Webb 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe 34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda 35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham 88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Zane Goddard Craig Lowndes

* Bathurst 1000 only