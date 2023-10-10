Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty
David Reynolds says he was executed without judgement by Supercars race officials during the Bathurst 1000.
The Grove Racing driver found himself among the lead group during the first safety car of the race, which led to an awkward exchange with Broc Feeney at the safety car line.
Feeney had pitted while Reynolds had stayed out, the former coming out of the lane as Reynolds rounded Hell Corner.
The pair crossed the safety car line almost at the same time, although with Feeney very slightly ahead, before Reynolds blasted ahead of Feeney in the queue.
Race officials noted that Reynolds was under investigation before the restart, before slapping him with a drive-through for passing under safety car shortly afterwards.
He tried to redress with Feeney to avoid the penalty, but race control was insistent that he still needed to serve the drive-through.
That left Reynolds baffled, given he claims he had no idea who was ahead at the line and was relying on instruction from race control if he needed to redress behind the safety car.
"Normally you race to the line and [race control is] the judge," he told Motorsport.com.
"This time they were just the executioner, there was no judge going on.
"You just race to the line. He's come out of pitlane, so my speed is naturally higher and I'm going to go past him anyway. I pulled in front and waited for them to tell me [if I had to redress].
"I was looking at him and I didn't know where the line was. I needed them to tell me what was going on and they didn't. It ruined our day."
Reynolds said he would mull over whether to tackle race director James Taylor over the matter.
"I suppose I can bring it up in the drivers' chat and hopefully they can pass it along," he said. "It's a pretty normal thing to swap the positions around under safety car. It's very easy to do."
After serving the penalty the car stayed on the lead lap, Reynolds and Tander able to drag the car back to fifth at the end of the race.
Still, Reynolds was left frustrated by a day of saving fuel and running long to try and offset the penalty.
"Our aim was to be best of the Fords, but to get our time back we had to go off-strategy, do super-long stints and save a lot of fuel," he said.
"And it's not ideal because the tyres wear out too fast around here. It was a very hard day. Trying to make lap speed and save fuel is not fun for any driver."
One thing Reynolds was impressed with was teaming up with Tander.
"Having Garth in my corner was unbelievable, he's just so good," he said. "Really cool to work with, I really enjoyed my time with him. It was awesome."
Details of impending Mustang parity change revealed
Stanaway disappointed to miss out on Triple Eight drive
Tander, Reynolds paired for Bathurst 1000
Tander, Reynolds paired for Bathurst 1000 Tander, Reynolds paired for Bathurst 1000
Tander to make Audi GT comeback
Tander to make Audi GT comeback Tander to make Audi GT comeback
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing
Reynolds exit from Grove Racing confirmed
Reynolds exit from Grove Racing confirmed Reynolds exit from Grove Racing confirmed
Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return
Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return
Latest news
How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP
Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP
The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight
The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight
F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA
F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.