Previous / Erebus linked to increased Coca-Cola backing
Supercars News

PremiAir Racing announces Pither exit

PremiAir Racing has confirmed that Chris Pither will depart the team at the conclusion of the 2022 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
PremiAir Racing announces Pither exit
Listen to this article

The Kiwi has long been expected to split with the team at the end of the current campaign to make way for yet-to-be-announced new signing Tim Slade.

While the Slade deal is not yet official, Pither's exit now is, the team announcing on Friday evening that the Gold Coast and Adelaide rounds will be his final with the squad.

“It is no secret that things came together very quickly at the start of the 2022 season for us as a new team and Chris’ input with his knowledge of the car as we created a whole new programme while jumping straight into events was much appreciated,” said PremiAir Racing owner Peter Xiberras.

“While we may not be working together following the conclusion of the current season, we wish Chris all the best and look forward to racing him in the future.”

Team principal Matt Cook added: “Supercars racing is a team effort and Chris came to PremiAir Racing with valuable knowledge and has been an integral part of our development across the year, and his commitment to striving for results is commendable.

“We thank him for all of his efforts across the year as we have raced around the country, and we wish him all the best.”

News of Pither's exit follows a revelation from Motorsport.com earlier today that Erebus Motorsport is in the frame to run increased backing from Coca-Cola next season.

Pither has been racing in Coke colours this year and has been associated with the famous brand's Supercars programme for several years.

While highly unlikely to find another full-time opportunity for 2023, Pither should become a top long-distance draft pick for the Bathurst 1000 and Sandown 500, should the latter be reinstated as expected.

As for PremiAir Racing, it is widely thought that Slade has a deal in place with the squad for 2023 given he rejected a contract extension with the Blanchard Racing Team.

It has long been thought he would be joined by James Golding, who has impressed since joining PremiAir as a mid-season replacement for Garry Jacobson.

However Super2 leader and top Bathurst 1000 wildcard finisher Declan Fraser has emerged as a genuine contender for a PremiAir Racing seat as he looks to seal a promotion to the main game.

