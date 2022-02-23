Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars unlikely to race in Newcastle in May – report
Supercars News

PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short

PremiAir Racing will head to its maiden Supercars event without a full test day after being rained out at Queensland Raceway today.

PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The newest Supercars team on the grid was set to complete a full test day with drivers Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson at the Ipswich circuit today.

Technical partner Triple Eight was on hand to help run the cars, which were recently refurbished and upgraded to latest T8 spec at the powerhouse squad's Brisbane workshop.

However wet weather in the Ipswich area has forced PremiAir to cut its maiden test short.

Instead Pither and Jacobson limited their running to a shakedown, which means it retains its full allocation of three test days.

However it also means the new-look team will head to its opening race, the Sydney SuperNight on March 4-6, with less running under its belt than other teams.

PremiAir Racing, owned by drag racing champion Peter Xiberras, replaces Team Sydney on the Supercars grid.

Former Team Sydney driver Garry Jacobson was retained, and will race in Subway colours for the first two rounds of the season.

Chris Pither, who was a Team Sydney driver back in 2020, returns in place of Fabian Coulthard and will sport Coca-Cola backing across the 2022 season.

The team is currently setting up its new factory on the Gold Coast, while the cars are currently being run out of T8.

