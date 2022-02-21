Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton
Supercars News

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing

PremiAir Racing will field cars backed by big names Subway and Coca-Cola to kick off its debut Supercars season.

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The ex-Team Sydney squad will enjoy backing from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for new signing Chris Pither's car for the entire season.

Subway Australia, meanwhile, will back Garry Jacobson's Holden for the first two rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park and Symmons Plains.

Pither has been closely associated with the Coke brand through multi-national bottling company Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for several years.

The Kiwi carried Coke colours when he raced for Team Sydney in 2020, before the backing followed him to Brad Jones Racing, where he was an enduro driver last season.

His Coke-backed PremiAir entry will sport #22 for the season, the same number used by Jacobson last year.

“I’m excited to be joining a brand-new team,” said Pither.

“We’re fortunate to have secured great people over the past month to join our team. Everyone is really enthusiastic and keen to get the season underway.

“I’m grateful and privileged to have the continued support of one of the world’s largest brands. I’m loving the new livery! Both the Subway and Coca-Cola cars are looking awesome.

“Everyone involved is passionate and results driven. We have high targets and expectations for the season and will be pushing hard as a team to achieve these.”

Jacobson, who retained his seat during the transition from Team Sydney to PremiAir Racing, looks to be headed towards a rolling sponsorship model with this two-round Subway deal.

What will be a constant for the Super2 winner, however, is his new race number.

Jacobson will run as #76, a number not used in Supercars since 2002, as a tribute to his speedway racing father.

“My father Peter Jacobson had a lot of success in his speedway career, racing in A-Modified Production and was very well respected from competitors and fans who knew of him in every state in the country,” said Jacobson.

“Over the years in my motorsport career, there was always one thing that meant a lot to me that I had never had the chance to do and that was to represent my father’s racing number.

“I’ve always wanted to use #76 but it never quite worked out. Either another driver was already using it, or the team owner was running a number that was special to them that had its own unique meaning and history to it that I needed to respect.

“This year, [team owner] Peter Xiberras rang me and asked what number I wanted to run. No team owner has ever given me that option before. I was shocked but also very humbled he did that.

"So, I didn’t need to think twice. This year for the first time in my motorsport career I can finally represent my father’s number on track. It’s a very special moment to me and my family and I can’t wait to finally say ‘car #76 in pitlane’ for the first time on the radio driving into the pits.

“I’m excited to be a part of this exciting chapter with Peter, the team at PremiAir and Subway."

The squad has also confirmed that it will be based on the Gold Coast, as first revealed by Motorsport.com last week.

A factory has been secured in Arundel, with the cars set to move from technical partner Triple Eight's Brisbane workshop to the Gold Coast once the season is underway.

The PremiAir Racing cars, recently refurbished by T8, will test for the first time at Queensland Raceway this Wednesday.

T8 are expected to play a significant role in the test, while it's not out of the question that a T8-aligned driver could sample the cars.

PremiAir Racing is yet to unveil its full technical structure, including race engineers, for the 2022 season.

Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson, PremiAir Racing
Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson, PremiAir Racing
1/5

Photo by: Press Image

Garry Jacobson, PremiAir Racing
Garry Jacobson, PremiAir Racing
2/5

Photo by: Press Image

Garry Jacobson, PremiAir Racing
Garry Jacobson, PremiAir Racing
3/5

Photo by: Press Image

Chris Pither, PremiAir Racing
Chris Pither, PremiAir Racing
4/5

Photo by: Press Image

Chris Pither, PremiAir Racing
Chris Pither, PremiAir Racing
5/5

Photo by: Press Image

shares
comments
Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton
Previous article

Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton
Supercars

Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens
Supercars

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chris Pither More from
Chris Pither
PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Supercars

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
Supercars

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars

Pither linked to Supercars return
Supercars

Pither linked to Supercars return

More from
Team Sydney
Coulthard opens up on Team Sydney split
Supercars

Coulthard opens up on Team Sydney split

Pither, Jacobson form PremiAir line-up
Supercars

Pither, Jacobson form PremiAir line-up

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams Bathurst II
Supercars

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams

Latest news

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Supercars Supercars

Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing

Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Supercars won't test at Winton

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens
Supercars Supercars

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.