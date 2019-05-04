Sign in
Supercars / Barbagallo / Practice report

Perth Supercars: McLaughlin edges Whincup in final practice

By:
27m ago

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin edged Jamie Whincup in the final practice session ahead of tonight's second Perth SuperNight leg.

Chaz Mostert spent the majority of the session on top thanks to a 53.702s set inside the first 10 minutes, teammates Will Davison and Cam Waters able to close in on the benchmark, but not quite beat it.

McLaughlin, who'd been off the track at Turn 1 midway through the session, finally toppled Mostert with a 53.384s with seven minutes to go, which put him a whopping two-tenths clear of the field.

The Happy Hour for automatic Q2 spots started three minutes from the end, with Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup both outside the Top 10 heading into the crucial final run.

Ultimately it wasn't a problem for either Red Bull Holden driver, Whincup jumping to second with a 53.465s and van Gisbergen fourth with a 53.626s.

Still, they couldn't run down McLaughlin, who didn't even bother with a final run but still ended up on top by 0.08s.

“The car feels nice. To do that and save a set of greens is really good,” he said.

“I reckon the track has lost a fair bit of grip and it’s lost some blackness. I reckon it’s less grippy in places, so you’ve got to adjust your lines so you stay on the grippier stuff.”

Mostert, who improved to a 53.610s right before his final run, ended up sandwiched between the Red Bulls, while Friday night race winner Fabian Coulthard ended up fifth.

Brad Jones Racing pair Tim Slade and Nick Percat were next, as Waters and Davison were shuffled back to eighth and ninth.

David Reynolds fell on the right side of the Q2 bubble in 10th, which meant Andre Heimgartner missed out by 0.01s.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 53.3841    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 53.4650 0.0809 0.0809
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 53.6100 0.2259 0.1450
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 53.6262 0.2421 0.0162
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 53.6480 0.2639 0.0218
6 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 53.6777 0.2936 0.0297
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 53.6926 0.3085 0.0149
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 53.7405 0.3564 0.0479
9 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 53.7453 0.3612 0.0048
10 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 53.7617 0.3776 0.0164
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 53.7778 0.3937 0.0161
12 200 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 53.7903 0.4062 0.0125
13 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 53.7978 0.4137 0.0075
14 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 53.8150 0.4309 0.0172
15 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 53.8355 0.4514 0.0205
16 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 53.8360 0.4519 0.0005
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 53.8396 0.4555 0.0036
18 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 53.8793 0.4952 0.0397
19 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 53.9257 0.5416 0.0464
20 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 53.9860 0.6019 0.0603
21 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 54.0000 0.6159 0.0140
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 54.0799 0.6958 0.0799
23 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 54.0938 0.7097 0.0139
24 77 Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 54.1607 0.7766 0.0669
25 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 54.4004 1.0163 0.2397
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
