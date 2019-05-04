Penske drivers relieved by post-parity Mustang pace

The Penske pair led an all-Mustang podium on Friday night in Perth, with Tickford's Chaz Mostert rounding out the top three.

The other three Tickford Mustangs also finished in the Top 10, with Will Davison sixth, Cameron Waters eighth and Lee Holdsworth ninth.

The dominant showing comes immediately following the second parity adjustment to Ford's new racer, with key aero changes mandated by Supercars following Phillip Island.

It also came with some high-profile visitors from the United States at the circuit, with Roger Penske and Bud Denker in attendance, as well as Mark Rushbrook and Brian Novak from Ford Performance.

"I think everyone’s just relieved," said race winner Coulthard.

"The cars are good and it was awesome to have Roger here, it always is, and Bud and all the other guys. They get to see everything firsthand.

"It was good, there’s no better way to respond than the way we did with having three Mustangs on the podium."

McLaughlin echoed his teammates thoughts, adding that he can't tell any difference between the pre and post parity car on the unique Barbagallo circuit.

"It’s bloody good, it’s relieving, because obviously you come here and you don’t know what you’ve got and whether you’re going to be fast or whatever," he said.

"I think the car was really good, we’ve been right there all the time, and I can’t tell the differences between the two settings or whatever. But I think I’m just proud of the guys and how they’ve rallied around both of us and we’ve rallied around them.

"I think we’ve got a really good team environment going at the moment where we just feel like we can do a lot of good things, so it’s a really cool atmosphere and I think that’s half the reason why we’re so fast."