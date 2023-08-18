Coulthard rules himself out of full-time WAU drive
Fabian Coulthard has opted out of pursuing a full-time Supercars return with Walkinshaw Andretti United, Motorsport.com has learned.
The race-winning Kiwi was thought to be one of two key contenders for the seat that it set to be vacated by Nick Percat at the end of the current season, along with promising rookie Ryan Wood.
During the recent Sydney SuperNight it appeared Coulthard was the outright favourite for the seat with talk of a single-year deal being on the table.
However the current speculation is that Coulthard has decided not to pursue a full-time return next year, and will instead look to continue with his Carrera Cup programme, and drive for WAU at the Supercars enduros.
That leaves Wood as the obvious choice for WAU alongside star driver Chaz Mostert next year.
WAU team boss Bruce Stewart played a straight bat when asked about his 2024 line-up today ahead of The Bend SuperSprint.
"There's a lot going on," he said of the driver market.
"We're still evaluating. At the moment Chaz is under contract and Nick is under review and we haven't got anything to announce or talk about. We're just working through it."
He did, however, reveal that he wants clarity before the Sandown 500 next month.
"We're working through it and clearly want to have it ratified before we get to Sandown," he added.
The Coulthard news comes amid a number of driver movements for 2024, including a shock return to a full-time Supercars seat for Richie Stanaway.
He is set to join Grove Racing as a replacement for David Reynolds, who is believed to be off to Team 18 with Mark Winterbottom next year.
Triple Eight, meanwhile, has signed Will Brown to replace Shane van Gisbergen, while Jack Le Brocq will replace Brown at Erebus.
Supercars silly season ramps up
Supercars silly season ramps up Supercars silly season ramps up
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Coulthard to make Porsche return
Coulthard to make Porsche return Coulthard to make Porsche return
Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps
Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team
Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team
Latest news
Austin Hill's new RCR deal includes possibility of move to Cup
Austin Hill's new RCR deal includes possibility of move to Cup Austin Hill's new RCR deal includes possibility of move to Cup
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint race, Bagnaia dominates sprint, Martin causes chaos
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint race, Bagnaia dominates sprint, Martin causes chaos MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint race, Bagnaia dominates sprint, Martin causes chaos
Verstappen: I sometimes question if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it"
Verstappen: I sometimes question if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it" Verstappen: I sometimes question if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it"
Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024
Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024 Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.