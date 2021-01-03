Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Penrite announces Erebus exit

Penrite announces Erebus exit
By:

Penrite Oil has confirmed that it won't continue as the lead sponsor of Erebus Motorsport for the 2021 Supercars season.

The company has long been linked with an exit from the Holden squad, amid a significant shake-up that's seen both drivers and their race engineers depart ahead of the new season.

That exit is now official, Penrite announcing its five-year stint as a title Erebus backer is over.

"Penrite Oil Australia announces that the company’s marketing alliance with the Erebus Motorsport Supercars team has come to an end after a five-year association," read a statement.

"The Australian company joined the team in 2015 and became their title sponsor as it grew to two-car [backing] four years later.

Read Also:

"Penrite Oil Australia’s tenure with the team was highlighted with an outstanding Bathurst 1000 victory for Penrite Racing drivers David Reynolds and Luke Youlden in 2017.

"This association saw the proudly Australian-owned Penrite brand promoted strongly across the country and in New Zealand over the years, linked to highly-talented drivers and a team that continued to improve throughout the timeframe of Penrite’s sponsorship involvement.

"Penrite Oil Australia takes this opportunity to thank Erebus Motorsport for their efforts and the vast Penrite Racing fan base for their strong support over the past five years.

"Penrite Oil Australia will be making further announcements related to its exciting 2021 motorsport marketing programme shortly."

The backer is expected to follow David Reynolds in his yet-to-be-confirmed move to Kelly Racing for the 2021 season.

It's not yet clear who will back the Erebus cars raced by Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki this year.

Supercars refutes sponsor ban claim

Previous article

Supercars refutes sponsor ban claim
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds , Anton De Pasquale
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

