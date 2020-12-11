Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus confirms engineering shake-up

shares
comments
Erebus confirms engineering shake-up
By:

Erebus has confirmed an all-new race engineer line-up ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

Following weeks of speculation, its now official that both Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa have departed the Holden squad.

Former data engineer Tom Moore, who worked as race engineer at times for David Reynolds during the 2020 campaign, will become a permanent race engineer next season.

Erebus has also signed experienced race engineer George Commins from Kelly Racing - the same team McVean is expected to move to next season.

“I am a fresh set of eyes and can potentially offer advice or direction that perhaps wasn’t considered before,” Commins said.

“I’ve always admired the team’s no-nonsense approach to going racing and it’s clear they are focused on achieving the best result possible with as few distractions as possible. I think we can be a real force in the future.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan welcomed the new line-up, saying: “It’s good to bring new blood to our team and we are very excited to have George on board. He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh ideas and be a real asset to our engineering group.

“Tom has been part of our group since 2017 and we are also excited to see him step up into his new role. Tom was thrown in the deep end this year and proved that he is ready for the next step in his career.

“Change can force us out of doing the same tired things and without it you can’t expect to see a change in the outcome, and this is something to get motivated and excited about.”

McVean’s exit fuels speculation that Reynolds will leave the team just a year into his 10-year deal in favour of Kelly Racing. Brodie Kostecki is rumoured to be his preferred replacement.

Will Brown is currently the only driver definitely locked in to an Erebus seat for 2021.

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

Previous article

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

Next article

Larkham departs Supercars TV team

Larkham departs Supercars TV team
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ferrari CEO Camilleri announces shock retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari CEO Camilleri announces shock retirement

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

Fittipaldi aims for IndyCar return and reserve F1 drive
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Fittipaldi aims for IndyCar return and reserve F1 drive

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021

Latest news

Larkham departs Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham departs Supercars TV team

Erebus confirms engineering shake-up
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus confirms engineering shake-up

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari CEO Camilleri announces shock retirement

4h
2
MotoGP

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

6h
3
Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

4h
4
IndyCar

Fittipaldi aims for IndyCar return and reserve F1 drive

7h
5
Formula 1

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

12h

Latest news

Larkham departs Supercars TV team
Supercars

Larkham departs Supercars TV team

Erebus confirms engineering shake-up
Supercars

Erebus confirms engineering shake-up

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer
Supercars

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Vandals hit Mount Panorama
Supercars

Vandals hit Mount Panorama

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.