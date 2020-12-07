Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Brown tipping seamless Supercars transition

Brown tipping seamless Supercars transition
By:

Supercars rookie Will Brown says he's expecting to hit the ground running with Erebus Motorsport next year.

The 22-year-old will make a long-awaited step up to the main game next season, as Erebus makes good on a promise of a promotion made mid-way through last year.

He'll effectively replace Dick Johnson Racing-bound Anton De Pasquale.

The move comes after a three-year stint as an endurance co-driver with the team, two alongside De Pasquale and one partnering David Reynolds.

That prior experience is something Brown says will be a "massive advantage" when his rookie full-time campaign kicks off next February.

“It’s really exciting," he said. "It’s been a lengthy wait and although I’ve been under contract for a year, it still hasn’t settled in.

“It’s been such a bizarre year so it will definitely kick in when we arrive at Bathurst for our first race [next year].

“I’ve been with Erebus for the last three years, so I don’t believe there’s any transition time in getting to know the team or how they work.

Read Also:

“I know how Erebus operate, and I also know the car and its characteristics having driven it for a while now.

“It’s definitely a massive advantage and I think it puts me ahead of where a rookie would otherwise be if they were to sign to a new team.

“It’s just about me getting the most out of the car and making the transition from Super2 to main game with things like the longer races.”

There are still a number of question marks over the make-up of the Erebus squad next season, including who will be Brown's teammate.

There are also unconfirmed rumours of an engineering shake-up that includes Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa parting ways with the team.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Brown
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

