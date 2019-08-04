Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Queensland / Breaking news

Unexpected TCR debut required borrowed race gear

shares
comments
Unexpected TCR debut required borrowed race gear
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 6:21 AM

Aaron Seton had to borrow a full suite of race equipment in order to make an unexpected TCR Australia debut today.

The 21-year-old was drafted in to the Melbourne Performance Centre squad as an ultra last-minute replacement for an unwell Jean-Karl Vernay earlier today.

However, having only been at Queensland Raceway as a spectator, Seton had none of his race gear on hand.

Instead he had to borrow gear from other drivers, wearing Tony D'Alberto's gloves, production car racer Andrew Fisher's helmet, and MPC's ride day suit.

We actually only got to the track right before the pitlane opened and unfortunately Jean couldn’t drive because he was sick," said Seton, son of two-time Australian Touring Car Champion Glenn Seton.

“I didn’t have anything, actually. I was lucky to have a photo of my licence with me, but that was about it.

"[I was] trying to find some gear and thankful a few people were able to lend me some stuff and we were away.”

Seton, who leads the V8-powered TA2 series, impressed on his unexpected debut in a front-wheel-drive car, with a 14th and an 11th from the two 30-minute races.

“The cars are great to drive," he said.

"They’re really different to what I’m used to, being this is my first time in a font-wheel-drive car.

"With the aero bits and everything they’re good fun to drive.

"I’m really excited with how I did in the race. Sort of being thrown a bit into the deep end, I really enjoyed it.

"I look forward to seeing what other opportunities come up.”

Aaron Seton, Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Aaron Seton, Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Next article
Ipswich TCR: O'Keeffe completes Sunday clean sweep

Previous article

Ipswich TCR: O'Keeffe completes Sunday clean sweep

Next article

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Queensland
Drivers Aaron Seton
Teams Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Cox extends GRM TCR deal
TCR Australia

Cox extends GRM TCR deal

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch
TCR Australia

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton
TCR Australia

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton

Australian governing body responds to alcohol breach claims
TCR Australia

Australian governing body responds to alcohol breach claims

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"
TCR Australia

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.