Illness rules Vernay out of Sunday TCR Australia races

The Frenchman made a stunning debut in the Aussie series with pole and dominant win for the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi squad on Saturday.

However he's now been ruled out of today's two races by illness, Aaron Seton set to make his TCR debut as a last-minute replacement.

The son of Supercars legend Glenn Seton will start from the rear of grid, with ASM Alfa driver Dylan O'Keeffe now effectively on pole for Race 2.

“It is a real shame about the situation that we have with JK,” said MPC boss Troy Russell.

“After taking pole position and the win yesterday, we were really looking forward to building on those results.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to get Aaron Seton to drive the car in JK’s absence. His name needs no introduction to our sport, and he has built a great reputation as a driver in his own right.

"It will be a baptism of fire, but we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes.”

Today's two races from Queensland Raceway can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.TV.