Seton scores Penske Supercars Eseries start

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
11 days
Esports / Breaking news

Seton scores Penske Supercars Eseries start

By:
Jun 1, 2020, 7:14 AM

Aaron Seton will race a third DJR Team Penske Mustang in this week's penultimate round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The third generation racer will be the latest Penske wildcard to join the virtual series, following the likes of Will Power, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano.

Seton already has a close working relationship to the squad, having worked there as a mechanic and driven the team's cars during VCAT aero testing.

This will be his first competitive outing as a DJRTP driver, however, with his virtual Mustang set to carry the colours of team backer Repco.

“Driving race cars is my passion, and it’s definitely my goal to end up in Supercars, so to get the opportunity to take on guys like Scott [McLaughlin], Fabian [Coulthard] and the other Supercars drivers is special," said the reigning Australian TA2 champ.

"I’m really looking forward to it. Thanks to Repco and the Shell V-Power Racing Team for the opportunity."

Seton's father Glenn, a Supercars Hall of Famer and two-time series champion, isn't expecting to be able to offer his son much advice.

“Aaron is a really hard worker, and he’s had to push to earn everything he has," said Seton Senior. "Getting a chance to show his ability, even in the virtual world, is a great opportunity.

“It’s been a while since I’ve driven a Supercar, and I’ve got very little experience in the simulator, so this is definitely an instance where I reckon I’ll be learning some things off Aaron, not the other way around!”

Super2 regular Jordan Boys will also be a wildcard starter on Wednesday night.

The ninth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries will be split across the Michigan International Speedway and whatever wins a 'drivers' choice' vote out of Le Mans, Road America and Laguna Seca.

All of the race action can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Render of Aaron Seton's DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Render of Aaron Seton's DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

Render of Aaron Seton's DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Render of Aaron Seton's DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

