MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Czech GP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Vinales in warm-up

shares
comments
Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Vinales in warm-up
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 8:10 AM

Andrea Dovizioso topped the final warm-up ahead of Sunday's MotoGP Czech Grand Prix by 0.037 seconds from Maverick Vinales.

During the first dry session at Brno since Friday's second practice, most riders went out on the soft rear tyre to evaluate it as a race option. 

Suzuki's Joan Mir set the early pace with a 1m57.958s, though was quickly beaten by the Petronas SRT Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo by three tenths of a second. 

Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli improved by a further two tenths to a 1m57.488s to depose the Frenchman.

His stint at the top of the timesheets was brief, however, as Dovizioso guided his Ducati to a 1m57.052s with 11 minutes remaining.

One of only two riders running the medium rear – along with Alex Rins on the second Suzuki – Dovizioso switched to the hard option for his second run. He used this to establish that new benchmark of 1m57.052s, which stood unopposed through to the chequered flag.

Vinales did threaten that time at the start of his final run, but the lap went away from him and ended up 0.037s adrift in second.

Jack Miller, who will start the race from second on the Pramac Ducati, completed the top three from 2016 Brno race winner Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Quartararo. 

Poleman Marc Marquez was 0.349s down on Dovizioso in sixth, leading Mir and Morbidelli, with Rins and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro rounding out the top 10. 

Avintia's Tito Rabat was the only other rider along with Dovizioso to sample the hard rear tyre, and was 12th in the end ahead of works Ducati counterpart Danilo Petrucci.

Valentino Rossi was 0.831s off the pace in 19th after a low-key warm-up on the works Yamaha, while Johann Zarco – set to start third on the KTM – was 2.1s adrift of Dovizioso in 23rd.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'57.052  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'57.089 0.037
3 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'57.119 0.067
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'57.312 0.260
5 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'57.385 0.333
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'57.401 0.349
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'57.428 0.376
8 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'57.488 0.436
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'57.490 0.438
10 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'57.504 0.452
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'57.528 0.476
12 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'57.531 0.479
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'57.555 0.503
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'57.582 0.530
15 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'57.631 0.579
16 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'57.750 0.698
17 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'57.774 0.722
18 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'57.834 0.782
19 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'57.883 0.831
20 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 1'58.176 1.124
21 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'58.183 1.131
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'58.904 1.852
23 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'59.215 2.163
View full results
Next article
Honda bosses left "angry" with Marquez risk-taking

Previous article

Honda bosses left "angry" with Marquez risk-taking

Next article

Marquez, Rins called in by race direction over Brno incident

Marquez, Rins called in by race direction over Brno incident
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.