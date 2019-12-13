Top events
Super Formula / Breaking news

Auer, Red Bull split after single year in Super Formula

shares
comments
Auer, Red Bull split after single year in Super Formula
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Dec 13, 2019, 8:01 AM

Lucas Auer has mutually split with Red Bull after just a year in the energy drink brand’s junior programme, Helmut Marko has revealed.

Following Mercedes’ departure from the DTM at the end of 2018, Auer joined the Red Bull junior scheme this season and was subsequently placed in Super Formula with the B-Max with Motopark team.

The Austrian finished on the podium in only his third race appearance in the category and eventually finished ninth in the championship, six places ahead of his teammate Harrison Newey.

The 25-year-old recently took part in Nissan’s end-of-season driver shootout at Fuji, but has been strongly linked to a return to DTM with BMW.

Marko says both Auer and Red Bull have mutually agreed to part ways, with the former’s age and lack of superlicense points cited as key reasons for the split.

"Lucas Auer is no longer in our squad,” Marko told Motorsport.com. “There are very simple reasons for this. Lucas came to Japan and it was a new team. They had their problems. But then he improved and had one or two podiums. 

“Then the idea was: He is so far away from the 40 points that, together with his age, this would have been a too lengthy experiment for Formula 1. 

“And on the other hand, in touring cars or DTM - I don't know if it's official yet where he'll be driving - he can do that and earn good money there. We are in mutual agreement. 

“He's also trying to drive some Super GT races in Japan. He's going a different way. And once again, Motorsport isn't just Formula 1. 

“If someone can practice his sport, his hobby at a high level and also earn money - far more than, well, not with Auer, because they have a successful transport company - but most of them earn much more than they could ever achieve in their civil profession.”

The B-Max with Motopark team recently announced Pietro Fittipaldi as its first driver for the 2020 Super Formula season

Next article
Fittipaldi back to Super Formula with B-Max/Motopark

Previous article

Fittipaldi back to Super Formula with B-Max/Motopark
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Lucas Auer
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

