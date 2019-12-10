Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers

shares
comments
Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers
By:
Dec 10, 2019, 12:26 PM

Nissan held a driver evaluation session at Fuji Speedway on Monday as it seeks to finalise its line-ups for the 2020 SUPER GT season.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer is understood to have tested a number of drivers, including the majority of its existing roster, following the NISMO Festival on Sunday.

One driver who is certain to not return to Nissan is Frederic Makowiecki, who drove for B-Max Racing alongside Kohei Hirate in 2019 but was unveiled on Saturday night as a full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver for Porsche for the 2020 season.

The Frenchman had previously told Motorsport.com that his Porsche commitments would take priority for the 2020 campaign, and the high number of clashes between the SUPER GT and IMSA calendars next year makes a return to the Japanese series impossible.

Of Nissan’s 2019 drivers, only Ronnie Quintarelli and Jann Mardenborough are believed to be locked in for next season, although Tsugio Matsuda’s place would appear to be relatively secure given his involvement in the development of the 2020 GT-R.

Read Also:

Matsuda was in action on Monday at Fuji along with Hirate, James Rossiter, Mitsunori Takaboshi, Daiki Sasaki, Lucas Auer, Kazuki Hiramine and Katsumasa Chiyo.

Auer raced for B-Max in Super Formula this year and would be a logical replacement for Makowiecki, should Nissan wish to keep one international driver in each of its four cars.

However, the Austrian has also been linked to a return to the DTM with BMW for 2020.

Chiyo was part of Nissan’s GT500 set-up from 2016-18, but was one of the victims of the reshuffle last winter in which Makowiecki, Hirate and Rossiter were brought on board.

He did however contest the Autopolis race for Team Impul this year when Rossiter was forced to drop out with an ear problem, and could be considered a low-risk candidate to fill in for Makowiecki or another driver in the Nissan stable.

Hiramine meanwhile shared a Kondo Racing-run Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 with Toyota-bound Sacha Fenestraz this year in the GT300 division, the pair finishing sixth overall.

He lacks GT500 race experience but has been a fixture of the GT300 class since the 2015 season, racing for Lamborghini until switching to Kondo this year.

Read Also:

Daiki Sasaki, Team Impul Nissan

Daiki Sasaki, Team Impul Nissan

Photo by: Andy Chan

Next article
Tsuchiya Super GT squad switches to Porsche

Previous article

Tsuchiya Super GT squad switches to Porsche
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Katsumasa Chiyo , Lucas Auer , Kazuki Hiramine
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams unanimously reject 2020 tyre spec

40m
2
NASCAR Cup

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn in shock Joe Gibbs Racing exit

3
Formula 1

In detail: The Honda engine powering Red Bull

3h
4
Formula 1

McLaren set for aero department reshuffle after Cattelani exit

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari doesn't need 'severe' changes - Binotto

1h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers
SGT

Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers

Tsuchiya Super GT squad switches to Porsche
SGT

Tsuchiya Super GT squad switches to Porsche

Super GT boss keen on 'winter series' with DTM
SGT

Super GT boss keen on 'winter series' with DTM

Honda set for major refresh of Super GT line-up
SGT

Honda set for major refresh of Super GT line-up

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment
SGT

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.