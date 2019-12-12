Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
07 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Fittipaldi back to Super Formula with B-Max/Motopark

shares
comments
Fittipaldi back to Super Formula with B-Max/Motopark
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 3:13 AM

Pietro Fittipaldi will return to Super Formula in 2020 after landing a seat with the B-Max Racing/Motopark team, it has been announced.

The Haas Formula 1 reserve driver switches back to single-seater racing full-time in 2020 after a season in the DTM with customer Audi team WRT this year.

Read Also:

In 2018, Fittipaldi was due to contest a full Super Formula season with Team LeMans, but ended up only taking part in the opening race after breaking his legs in a huge Eau Rouge crash at the Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round in May.

He also contested six IndyCar races with Dale Coyne Racing that season, with that year's Sonoma finale marking his most recent race appearance in a single-seater.

“I am very happy to have signed with B-Max Racing with Motopark in Super Formula, one of the fastest categories in the world," said Fittipaldi.

"It's a very competitive championship, so I need to stay very active over the next few months and I'm sure we'll be able to have a good 2020 season."

Motopark boss Timo Rumpkfeil added: “I am very happy to welcome Pietro to our Super Formula team. I have been following his results for many years and my feedback is very positive from him. So I'm sure Pietro will be a strong contender for the 2020 Super Formula season.

"For us as a team it is our second season in the category and now we can achieve very good results. It was great to have Pietro's early confirmation of arrival too. We now have more time to prepare for the 2020 season in the best way possible."

B-Max and Motopark fielded two cars in Super Formula for Red Bull-backed Lucas Auer and Harrison Newey in the first year of their alliance, both drivers taking a podium each and concluding the year ninth and 15th in the standings respectively.

Auer appeared for the team in the recent rookie test at Suzuka, alongside Charles Milesi, but it's currently unclear whether the Austrian will opt to remain in Japan in 2020.

He took part in a Nissan SUPER GT evaluation test earlier this week, but paddock speculation has also linked him with a return to the DTM, possibly with BMW.

Newey is not expected to return to Super Formula in 2020 as the Briton looks set to return to sportscar racing full-time. He is set to drive for title-winning European Le Mans Series outfit G-Drive Racing in this weekend's Bahrain WEC rookie test.

Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing with Motopark

Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing with Motopark

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day

Previous article

Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Pietro Fittipaldi
Teams Motopark , B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha chief “very impressed” with Hamilton’s MotoGP test

2
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

3
MotoGP

Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

4
NASCAR Canada

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

3h
5
Formula 1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Fittipaldi back to Super Formula with B-Max/Motopark
SF

Fittipaldi back to Super Formula with B-Max/Motopark

Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day
SF

Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day

Vips tops opening day of Suzuka Super Formula test
SF

Vips tops opening day of Suzuka Super Formula test

Matsushita joins Super Formula test line-up
SF

Matsushita joins Super Formula test line-up

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.