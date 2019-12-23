Super Formula changes date to avoid WEC clash

The final round of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix venue had been listed for the weekend of October 31/November 1 in the most recent draft calendar released in September.

However, the WEC's recently-revealed 2020/21 calendar created a clash between that event and the 6 Hours of Fuji, which would have had the potential to affect Toyota drivers Kamui Kobayashi, Kazuki Nakajima and Kenta Yamashita.

On Monday, a revised Super Formula calendar showed the season finale has been moved to November 14/15, a week after the last round of SUPER GT at Motegi.

It will mark the latest conclusion to a season in the Japanese single-seater series to 2007, when the season ended at Suzuka on November 18.

The remainder of the calendar remains unchanged, with Suzuka also hosting the opening round of the 2020 season on April 4-5.

Revised 2020 calendar: