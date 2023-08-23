HPD scholarship winner Hyman has endured a wretched campaign driving for the B-Max Racing team, having finished no higher than 15th place in seven races so far and qualifying no better than 18th.

A race of heavy attrition last weekend at Motegi allowed the British driver to score his best finish of the season, but that came as small consolation considering his #51 machine's lack of pace all year.

Nonetheless, Hyman says he is still holding out for a chance to "show what he's capable of" in Super Formula having strived to earn his chance by winning last year's Formula Regional Americas title and the $600,000 scholarship prize.

"Watching the others, it looks like they are in a different category," he told Motorsport.com. "Even when the balance isn’t bad, there’s no overall grip, and when the balance is bad, it’s the combination of the two.

"We have some ideas, but the parts we want to be changed haven’t been changed. I want the chance to show what I’m capable of. Every time we’ve arrived at the track this year, I haven’t been able to do that.

"The whole point of the last two years was to show what I could do. Last year I won the scholarship, but then... if I felt I had shown what I was capable of, that’s one thing, but we haven’t even got close. That’s what’s disappointing."

With only the Suzuka double-header finale left on this year's schedule, Hyman has already turned his thoughts to 2024.

The 27-year-old has been investigating opportunities to participate in the post-season rookie test at Suzuka in December, but concedes that finding an alternative berth on the grid will be a struggle with his current results.

"At the moment, I have no plans for next year," clarified Hyman. "The [HPD] scholarship only covers this year, and my first priority is to stay here. But it’s difficult when you don’t get the chance to show what you are capable of.

"My best hope is to do the rookie test at the end of the season and go from there. I know getting a seat will be tough, but I would love the opportunity to show what I am capable of. I’m working on that."

