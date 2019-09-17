Top events
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Grid for S5000 season opener complete

shares
comments
Grid for S5000 season opener complete
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 10:17 PM

The 12-strong grid for the opening round of the S5000 series is now complete, with Taylor Cockerton signed on for Sandown.

Cockerton will race for the mtec Motorsport team, completing a three-car line-up that also comprises Matthew Brabham and Tim Macrow.

The 21-year-old won the 2014/15 New Zealand Formula Ford Championship and has since been a regular in the Toyota Racing Series, driving for the same mtec team.

“It’s great to be with mtec," he said. "I know how [team boss] Bruin [Beasley] and his team operates, so while I’m learning the new car, at least I won’t need to learn the team or they way they go about their business.

“I’m not setting any expectations for myself. I’d like to be at the pointy end. I’ve got some good team-mates in Matt and Tim, so hopefully I’m getting into a rhythm early and move forward.

“The last race car that I drove was a Formula 4 car at the Grand Prix in March, so this is a massive step up in terms of performance. Hopefully by the end of the weekend, we can be challenging for the lead.

All 13 drivers will converge at Phillip Island on Wednesday for a one-day test, before the field heads to Sandown for the historic season opening round.

The Sandown S5000 races can streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

Confirmed S5000 drivers for Sandown:

Rubens Barrichello – Team BRM

Alex Davison – Team BRM

Tim Berryman - Team BRM

Will Brown – Eggleston Motorsport

Dale Wood- Egglestone Motorsport

Matt Brabham – mtec Motorsport

Tim Macrow – mtec Motorsport

Taylor Cockerton - mtec Motorsport

John Martin – AGI Sport

Tom Alexander – AGI Sport

Michael Gibson – Albert Callegher

Barton Mawer – Milldun Motorsport

Ricky Capo – Modena Engineering

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix
About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Taylor Cockerton
Author Rachit Thukral

