Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 4:21 AM

Rubens Barrichello says he's taking his time to re-adjust to a powerful open-wheeler, as he samples the S5000 for the first time at Phillip Island.

The 11-time grand prix winner has turned his first laps as part of today's all-in test at The Island, ahead of this weekend's first-ever S5000 race at Sandown.

The Sandown marks a return to competitive open-wheeler racing for Barrichello after a seven-year hiatus.

And that means the Brazilian is using the Phillip Island test to reacclimatise to a formula car.

"It is lovely to be here in Phillip Island, what a track," said Barrichello.

"Everything is quite new to me, not just the car but the track and the whole situation with the air blowing on my face again. It has been seven years without that, so getting I'm used to everything calmly.

Read Also:

"I’m still not fitting correctly [after the] seat fit yesterday, so there are a few changes in there to come, but I’m just evolving, getting to know everyone and getting to know the track and the car.

"It is a lot of power, it is nice to feel the power once again. Basically you have a tremendous big tyre on the rear and a smaller one on the front, so you need to balance that somehow with the driving and the set-up.

"Also, aerodynamically we need to see where the car is.

"But it is a little early to me, everything is coming, just like riding a bike. I’m just taking my time to feel very much [in tune] with the car, and then go for it."

Official practice kicks off at Sandown on Friday.

The Sandown S5000 races can streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

 
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000

Photo by: S5000

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Rubens Barrichello
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

