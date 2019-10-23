Golding to make second S5000 start at The Bend

Despite limited open-wheeler experience, Golding was a front-runner throughout the series opener at Sandown last month, winning the second heat race and a crash-shortened feature race.

He's now decided to have a second crack at the series, Boost Mobile set to back his Garry Rogers Motorsport-run entry for The Bend in mid-November.

The S5000 deal is the silver lining on a difficult week for the young gun, his Supercars future having been plunged into doubt by news that GRM will withdraw from the category at the end of this season.

“It’s awesome to get another opportunity to drive the S5000 at The Bend,’ said Golding.

“Sandown was such a great experience and the cars were awesome to drive, so I reckon they are going to be pretty spectacular around The Bend.

"I have no doubt that we are going to see a new lap record set.

“The news that GRM is leaving Supercars is a bit sad, but the other hand, the team has some really positive stuff coming now and this is the first of many.”

According to team boss Garry Rogers, Golding's Sandown success made it a no-brainer to stick him in the car for The Bend.

“I think James even surprised himself with how competitive he was at Sandown," said Rogers.

"He had never raced a wings and slicks car, so to be able to go head to head with guys like John Martin and Tim Macrow was an excellent result.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the S5000s on The Bend track. This is a circuit that will suit these cars perfectly. They will be fast, but they will also produce good racing and that’s exactly what the fans want to see at the track and on TV.

“The messages of support that our team has received since last week’s news has been fantastic and overwhelming. All of our fans have said that they’ll continue to support our team, no matter what we do, and let me tell you, we have plenty going on!”