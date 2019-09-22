Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
WU in
02 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Sunday in
00 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
13 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / S5000: Sandown / Race report

Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race

shares
comments
Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 4:59 AM

James Golding won a shortened S5000 feature race that was marred by a nasty crash for Alex Davison.

Golding had just inherited the lead of the race thanks to a Tim Macrow spin when Davison went into the wall midway up the back straight.

While Davison walked away from the wreck, damage to the barrier meant the race never restarted.

Polesitter Tim Macrow made a clean jump from pole, leading Golding and Rubens Barrichello into Turn 1.

By midway through the second lap the Safety Car made its first appearance to help clear Ricky Capo's car, damaged by first-lap contact.

The Lap 6 restart was a disaster for Macrow, a lock-up into Turn 1 leaving him badly beached in the gravel. 

The Safety Car immediately returned, Golding taking over the lead from Barrichello and John Martin.

The next restart came on Lap 9, moments before Davison ended up in the wall and effectively ended the race.

Golding was declared the winner from Barrichello and John Martin, with Will Brown and Matt Brabham rounding out the top five.

Next article
Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win

Previous article

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Event S5000: Sandown
Drivers James Golding
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Sandown

S5000: Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

2
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond

28m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

4
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

5
Super GT

Free Livestream: SUPER GT racing at Sugo

30m

Latest videos

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead 00:45
Other open wheel
1m

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead

S5000 Sandown: huge crash for Alex Davison 00:34
Other open wheel
20m

S5000 Sandown: huge crash for Alex Davison

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights 01:53
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 start 03:08
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 start

S5000: Journey to Sandown 01:39
Other open wheel

S5000: Journey to Sandown

Latest news

Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race
Misc

Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win
Misc

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap
Misc

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello
Misc

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello

Sandown S5000: Martin takes first pole by 0.01s
Misc

Sandown S5000: Martin takes first pole by 0.01s

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.