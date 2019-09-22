Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
09 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
WU in
05 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Sunday in
03 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
16 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / S5000: Sandown / Race report

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win

shares
comments
Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 1:04 AM

James Golding profited from a Matt Brabham crash to win the second S5000 qualifying heat at Sandown.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport Supercars regular made a fast start from seventh on the grid, tucking in behind early leader Brabham, who started from second.

While Brabham had control of the early phase of the race, his campaign unravelled on Lap 5 when he locked up into Turn 9.

The resulting trip into the wall left his car with a broken right-rear wishbone, his race effectively over on the spot.

That was good news for Golding, who took over the lead ahead of Race 1 winner Tim Macrow.

Macrow kept the pressure on Golding across the remainder of the 16-lap journey, but was unable to find a way past, Golding taking the win by four tenths.

"I got an awesome start there," said Golding. "I's really tricky to get these things off the line so it shows when you nail it, it makes a difference."

Macrow added: "I sat behind Jimmy and I thought I'd try and keep the pressure on and see if he made a mistake, and he didn't, to his credit. He did a really good job."

John Martin was electric on his way to third place. Starting 10th thanks to the convoluted qualifying system, the AGI Sport driver pulled the move of the race when he went around the outside of Alex Davison at Turn 6 to grab third spot.

He then busted the outright lap record twice, a 1m04.775s followed by a 1m04.553s on the penultimate lap.

Davison came home fourth, while Rubens Barrichello won out of a battle with Will Brown over fifth.

The Brazilian was forced to recover from a slow start thanks to his engine cutting out on the run to the first turn.

The V8 unit came back to life once around the corner, Barrichello able to rescue a decent result.

Macrow and Martin will share the front row for the feature race, followed by Golding and Barrichello.

Brabham, meanwhile, will start down in 10th thanks to that costly mistake.

"These cars are quite difficult to drive and I’ve just been trying to learn so quickly in a short amount of time," he said.

"I was in the lead and felt comfortable and I was just trying a few things differently.

"I just need that last bit of time out of it. I was pushing a little bit too hard and went to deep, and once you lose it in these thing it is so hard to gather it back up."

The Sandown S5000 races can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

Feature race grid

Position Driver Team
1 Tim Macrow mtec Motorsport
2 John Martin AGI Sport
3 James Golding Garry Rogers Motorsport
4 Rubens Barrichello Team BRM
5 Alex Davison Team BRM
6 Will Brown Eggleston Motorsport
7 Barton Mawer Milldun Motorsport
8 Tim Berryman Team BRM
9 Ricky Capo Modena Engineering
10 Matt Brabham mtec Motorsport
11 Taylor Cockerton mtec Motorsport
12 Michael Gibson ACM Finance
13 Tom Alexander AGI Sport
Next article
Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap

Previous article

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Event S5000: Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Sandown

S5000: Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

3
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

4
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders to pole

5
IndyCar

Rosenqvist slams stewards for “really unfair” decision

Latest videos

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights 01:53
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 start 03:08
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 start

S5000: Journey to Sandown 01:39
Other open wheel

S5000: Journey to Sandown

S5000 - Sandown - Feature Race 00:00
Other open wheel

S5000 - Sandown - Feature Race

Live: S5000 - Sandown - Qualifying Heat 2 00:00
Other open wheel

Live: S5000 - Sandown - Qualifying Heat 2

Latest news

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win
Misc

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap
Misc

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello
Misc

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello

Sandown S5000: Martin takes first pole by 0.01s
Misc

Sandown S5000: Martin takes first pole by 0.01s

Gallery: V8-powered S5000 cars in action
Misc

Gallery: V8-powered S5000 cars in action

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.