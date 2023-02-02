Moffat ditches TCR for Trans Am

Listen to this article

The former Supercars full-timer has been a regular in TCR Australia since its inception, campaigning a Renault Megane for Garry Rogers Motorsport.

While he'll remain with GRM this season he will shift from its TCR programme to its hugely successful Trans Am programme.

Moffat made a one-off Trans Am start in 2021 in a Ford Mustang carrying the colours made famous by his father Alan in the early 1970s.

For this full-time Trans Am move Moffat will take over the Valvoline-backed Mustang that US-bound Trans Am talent Nathan Herne steered to back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m excited to be driving in Trans Am, I really enjoyed the race I did in the category at the end of 2021,” said Moffat.

“The racing is clearly very exciting, for both drivers and fans alike, and it has become more competitive over the last couple of years as well.

"There’s plenty of young talent coming up through the category and also plenty of drivers with lots of experience and it creates a good mix on the race track.

"The Hoosier tyre plays a big role, being a crossply tyre, it lends itself to sliding across the track which is an exciting sight for spectators.

“Each year we’re seeing more quality drivers up the front of the field and there’s now plenty of variety with different teams getting involved and it’s creating a racing product that only gets better every time the category goes racing.

“The main challenge for me will be adapting as quickly as I can, and fortunately I’ve got that prior experience to draw on from 2021. As with any championship, consistency will be the key, but even more so in Trans Am where it’s proper elbows out racing.

"GRM has a great data pool to draw on for each round now, and I know I’m driving for the best team who will provide me with a great car.

“It’s tremendous to have the backing of Valvoline and LMCT+, we can’t go racing without their support. I’m just going to go out and do the very best we can at every given weekend and then see where we end up.”

The 2023 Trans Am season kicks off at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.