Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 releases full 2020 calendar

shares
comments
S5000 releases full 2020 calendar
By:
Oct 29, 2019, 4:34 AM

The calendar for the first full Australian S5000 Championship season has been set.

As already confirmed, the V8-powered open-wheeler series will kick off its 2020 season at Albert Park on Australian Grand Prix weekend.

It will then run on the Shannons Nationals bill for the remaining six points-paying rounds, taking in Sydney Motorsport Park, Winton, The Bend, Phillip Island and Sandown.

The season will then end with the highly-anticipated trip to Bathurst for the new December event at Mount Panorama.

“Interest in our 2020 Australian Championship is high after that great Sandown debut, both from within Australia and overseas, and the enquiry level from some top young driver talent is exciting,” said category manager Chris Lambden.

“Where better to kick off a top-level Australian single-seater championship than at the Australian F1 Grand Prix?

“Aligned with TCR at the remaining championship rounds, that’s one very attractive package for real motorsport fans – whether at the track or in front of a TV.

“And then, to cap it all off, a one-off major event at the most challenging race track in Australia.

“Personally, I’m thrilled with how it’s going. S5000 is already getting a fair bit of international attention, and this schedule is well and truly going to keep that momentum going.”

2020 Australian S5000 Championship calendar

Round 1: Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, 12-15 March
Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, 27-29 March
Round 3: Winton, 1-3 May**
Round 4: The Bend Motorsport Park, 12-14 June
Round 5: Phillip Island, 21-23 August*
Round 6: Sandown, 11-13 September
Non-championship: Mount Panorama, Bathurst, Date TBC**

* Subject to finalisation of commercial agreements with circuit
** Subject to confirmation

Next article
Golding to make second S5000 start at The Bend

Previous article

Golding to make second S5000 start at The Bend
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Sandown

S5000: Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

3
Super GT

Button to quit Super GT after 2019 season

1h
4
Formula 1

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw could provide Stanaway lifeline

Latest videos

THP Spider Cup onboard 01:09
Other open wheel

THP Spider Cup onboard

Formula 3: Massive mayhem at Macau! 01:33
Other open wheel

Formula 3: Massive mayhem at Macau!

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead 00:45
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead

S5000 Sandown: huge crash for Alex Davison 00:34
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: huge crash for Alex Davison

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights 01:53
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights

Latest news

S5000 releases full 2020 calendar
Misc

S5000 releases full 2020 calendar

Golding to make second S5000 start at The Bend
Misc

Golding to make second S5000 start at The Bend

S5000, TCR Australia promoter makes key commercial hire
Misc

S5000, TCR Australia promoter makes key commercial hire

Verdict: Was S5000's debut a success?
Misc

Verdict: Was S5000's debut a success?

S5000 wants to lure star drivers for Australian GP
Misc

S5000 wants to lure star drivers for Australian GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.