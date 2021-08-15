Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis Qualifying report

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

By:

William Byron laid down a blisteringly flying lap to win the pole for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indy Road Course.

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

After having to abandon his first lap on the track in Round 1, Byron was among the first to hit the track in the final 10-minute session and set an average single-lap speed of 100.044 mph – the fastest lap of the weekend so far.

The pole is Byron’s second of the 2021 season, in which there have only been six qualifying sessions so far. He also won the pole at Road America in July.

“Thanks to Hendrick Motorsports, they build phenomenal road course cars. They’ve been super-fast,” Byron said. “I hope we have the speed in the race from my end to back it up.

“We’ve definitely been doing a good job in qualifying. I’m glad we got qualifying back because I feel like it’s one of our strengths on the No. 24 team.

“Looking forward to the race, and like I said, hope we can keep it up there.”

Rookie Chase Briscoe ended up second (99.561 mph), but nearly a half-mile-an-hour slower. Last weekend’s winner, Chase Elliott, was third (99.518 mph).

“We’ve had some good runs on the road courses. Obviously with our points situation, we’ve got to win, so we can just go and whatever gives us the best track position, we’ll do,” Briscoe said.

“Hopefully we’ll end up in Victory Lane.”

Kyle Larson was fourth and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-12 starters are Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, A.J. Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 1'27.765     100.044
2 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 1'28.191 0.426 0.426 99.561
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 1'28.229 0.464 0.038 99.518
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 1'28.305 0.540 0.076 99.433
5 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 1'28.431 0.666 0.126 99.291
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 1'28.502 0.737 0.071 99.211
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 1'28.511 0.746 0.009 99.201
8 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 1'28.518 0.753 0.007 99.193
9 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 1'28.562 0.797 0.044 99.144
10 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 1'28.562 0.797 0.000 99.144
11 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 1'28.596 0.831 0.034 99.106
12 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 1'29.302 1.537 0.706 98.323

Round 1

Larson, fresh off his win Saturday night at the Knoxville Nationals, led the way in the first 25-minute session, with an average single-lap speed of 99.856 mph.

Briscoe was second (99.739 mph) and Allmendinger third (99.614 mph). Truex and Byron rounded out the top-five.

Also advancing to the second round were Custer, Reddick, Logano, Chastain, McDowell, Elliott and Suarez.

Byron had to abandon his first flying lap on the track after locking his brakes but came back following a stop in the garage to still post a lap in the top-five.

Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Corey LaJoie was still completing his final flying lap when time expired but a track safety vehicle apparently though the session complete and went on track. LaJoie saw the track and successfully avoid it.

“That was a problem. I’ve never been able to say, at speed, that you have a safety vehicle out there,” he said. “It’s nice to know the radios are working here at Indy but that guy’s radio wasn’t working.

“Thankfully everybody’s safe and in one piece.”

 

Read Also:

13 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 3 1'28.359 0.428 0.032 99.372
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 3 1'28.400 0.469 0.041 99.326
15 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 3 1'28.414 0.483 0.014 99.310
16 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3 1'28.591 0.660 0.177 99.112
17 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 4 1'28.727 0.796 0.136 98.960
18 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3 1'28.782 0.851 0.055 98.898
19 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 3 1'28.811 0.880 0.029 98.866
20 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 3 1'28.812 0.881 0.001 98.865
21 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 3 1'28.818 0.887 0.006 98.858
22 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 3 1'28.970 1.039 0.152 98.689
23 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 3 1'29.017 1.086 0.047 98.637
24 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 3 1'29.026 1.095 0.009 98.627
25 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 3 1'29.071 1.140 0.045 98.578
26 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 3 1'29.074 1.143 0.003 98.574
27 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 3 1'29.278 1.347 0.204 98.349
28 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 1'29.318 1.387 0.040 98.305
29 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 3 1'29.410 1.479 0.092 98.204
30 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 3 1'29.544 1.613 0.134 98.057
31 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3 1'29.577 1.646 0.033 98.021
32 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 3 1'29.639 1.708 0.062 97.953
33 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 1 1'29.640 1.709 0.001 97.952
34 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 3 1'29.976 2.045 0.336 97.586
35 78 United States Andy Lally Ford 1 1'30.345 2.414 0.369 97.187
36 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 2 1'31.203 3.272 0.858 96.273
37 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 4 1'31.656 3.725 0.453 95.797
38 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 2 1'31.837 3.906 0.181 95.609
39 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 2 1'31.865 3.934 0.028 95.579
40 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 2 1'32.691 4.760 0.826 94.728

 

shares
comments

Related video

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

Previous article

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

4 h
2
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

1 h
3
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

15 min
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

6 h
5
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

11 h
Latest news
William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
NAS

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

2m
Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC
NAS

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

21 h
What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Aug 13, 2021
NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

Aug 11, 2021
NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NSXF

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Aug 10, 2021
Latest videos
Preview Show: There’s a new road course in town 02:36
NASCAR Cup
Aug 13, 2021

Preview Show: There’s a new road course in town

Christopher Bell spins while fighting for second with Kyle Larson 01:28
NASCAR Cup
Aug 9, 2021

Christopher Bell spins while fighting for second with Kyle Larson

Debate: Who’s to blame for the Bell/Larson incident at Watkins Glen? 01:32
NASCAR Cup
Aug 9, 2021

Debate: Who’s to blame for the Bell/Larson incident at Watkins Glen?

Kyle Larson after Watkins Glen win: ‘Keep racking these wins up’ 02:07
NASCAR Cup
Aug 8, 2021

Kyle Larson after Watkins Glen win: ‘Keep racking these wins up’

Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott to win at ‘The Glen’ 01:25
NASCAR Cup
Aug 8, 2021

Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott to win at ‘The Glen’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race Indianapolis
NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex tops Byron in Cup Series practice on Indy RC

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.