Tyler Reddick beats Logano for Cup pole at Kansas

Reddick, was fastest in Saturday’s practice session, was the last of 10 cars to qualify in the final round and rocketed to the top with an average lap speed of 180.608 mph.

The pole is the second this season for Reddick and third of his career. His two previous poles in the Cup Series have come on road courses.

“Oh man, I think we’re in pretty good shape,” said Reddick, who is currently fifth in the playoff standings. “In practice, it took off fast.

“As much as you want to adjust on the car sometimes, I felt like it best to run it out and get a feel for our car as best we could. Certainly got a pretty good feel for it. It definitely likes the top two or three grooves of this race track.

“We had a good weekend at Darlington and we’re off to a good start again this weekend, too.”

Joey Logano ended up second-fastest (180.385 mph) and Alex Bowman was third (180.216 mph).

Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 lineup are Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, William Byron and Chris Buescher.

Round 1 / Group B

Reddick, who was fastest in practice, led the way in the second 20-minute session with an average speed of 180.886 mph.

Chastain ended up second-fastest (180.783 mph) and Logano was third (180.511 mph).

Bowman and Byron also advanced to the final round of qualifying.

Among those who failed to advance were Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick.

Aric Almirola did not make a qualifying attempt as his team had to address engine issues following Saturday’s practice.

Round 1 / Group A

Bell led the way in the first round with an average lap speed of 179.521 mph.

Cindric ended up being second-fastest (179.265 mph) and Wallace was third (178.986 mph).

Larson was fourth and Buescher rounded out the top-five.

Among those who failed to advance were Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones.

