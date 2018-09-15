Ryan Newman tops playoff contenders in second Las Vegas practice

Newman ended the season with an average lap speed of 183.892 mph to top the session after running 29 laps.

Playoff contender Ryan Blaney ended up second (183.268 mph) and fellow playoff driver Aric Almirola was third (183.194 mph). Rookie William Byron was fourth-fastest and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, pole winner for Sunday’s South Point 400, Jimmie Johnson, Regan Smith, Paul Menard and A.J. Allmendinger.

Clint Bowyer ended up with the fastest average speed (181.010 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps.

The remaining top-five in that category: Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Take a virtual lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now: