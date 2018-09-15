Ryan Newman tops playoff contenders in second Las Vegas practice
Ryan Newman led a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders to top Saturday’s first practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Newman ended the season with an average lap speed of 183.892 mph to top the session after running 29 laps.
Playoff contender Ryan Blaney ended up second (183.268 mph) and fellow playoff driver Aric Almirola was third (183.194 mph). Rookie William Byron was fourth-fastest and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, pole winner for Sunday’s South Point 400, Jimmie Johnson, Regan Smith, Paul Menard and A.J. Allmendinger.
Clint Bowyer ended up with the fastest average speed (181.010 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps.
The remaining top-five in that category: Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.
Take a virtual lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|29
|29.365
|183.892
|2
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|30
|29.465
|0.100
|0.100
|183.268
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|35
|29.477
|0.112
|0.012
|183.194
|4
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|39
|29.491
|0.126
|0.014
|183.107
|5
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|34
|29.537
|0.172
|0.046
|182.822
|6
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|26
|29.558
|0.193
|0.021
|182.692
|7
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.587
|0.222
|0.029
|182.513
|8
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|24
|29.593
|0.228
|0.006
|182.476
|9
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|32
|29.614
|0.249
|0.021
|182.346
|10
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|29
|29.632
|0.267
|0.018
|182.235
|11
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|32
|29.639
|0.274
|0.007
|182.192
|12
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|31
|29.649
|0.284
|0.010
|182.131
|13
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|35
|29.671
|0.306
|0.022
|181.996
|14
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|31
|29.693
|0.328
|0.022
|181.861
|15
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.709
|0.344
|0.016
|181.763
|16
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|24
|29.720
|0.355
|0.011
|181.696
|17
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|38
|29.735
|0.370
|0.015
|181.604
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|27
|29.737
|0.372
|0.002
|181.592
|19
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|37
|29.759
|0.394
|0.022
|181.458
|20
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|35
|29.759
|0.394
|0.000
|181.458
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|36
|29.781
|0.416
|0.022
|181.324
|22
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|23
|29.802
|0.437
|0.021
|181.196
|23
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|26
|29.846
|0.481
|0.044
|180.929
|24
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|21
|29.859
|0.494
|0.013
|180.850
|25
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|35
|29.879
|0.514
|0.020
|180.729
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|27
|29.959
|0.594
|0.080
|180.246
|27
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|33
|29.971
|0.606
|0.012
|180.174
|28
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|35
|29.988
|0.623
|0.017
|180.072
|29
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford
|17
|30.089
|0.724
|0.101
|179.468
|30
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|21
|30.121
|0.756
|0.032
|179.277
|31
|96
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Toyota
|25
|30.186
|0.821
|0.065
|178.891
|32
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|15
|30.236
|0.871
|0.050
|178.595
|33
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|19
|30.360
|0.995
|0.124
|177.866
|34
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|21
|30.932
|1.567
|0.572
|174.576
|35
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|17
|31.046
|1.681
|0.114
|173.935
|36
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|15
|31.190
|1.825
|0.144
|173.132
|37
|99
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|16
|31.220
|1.855
|0.030
|172.966
|38
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
|19
|31.355
|1.990
|0.135
|172.221
|39
|7
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|13
|31.788
|2.423
|0.433
|169.875
|40
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|8
|32.289
|2.924
|0.501
|167.240
Previous article
Erik Jones wins pole for playoff opener at Las Vegas
Next article
Ryan Newman to leave RCR after 2018 season
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Las Vegas II
|Author
|Jim Utter
|Article type
|Practice report