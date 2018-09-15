Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II / Practice report

Ryan Newman tops playoff contenders in second Las Vegas practice

Ryan Newman tops playoff contenders in second Las Vegas practice
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 15, 2018, 6:05 PM

Ryan Newman led a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders to top Saturday’s first practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Newman ended the season with an average lap speed of 183.892 mph to top the session after running 29 laps.

Playoff contender Ryan Blaney ended up second (183.268 mph) and fellow playoff driver Aric Almirola was third (183.194 mph). Rookie William Byron was fourth-fastest and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, pole winner for Sunday’s South Point 400, Jimmie Johnson, Regan Smith, Paul Menard and A.J. Allmendinger.

Clint Bowyer ended up with the fastest average speed (181.010 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps.

The remaining top-five in that category: Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Take a virtual lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now:

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 29 29.365     183.892
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 30 29.465 0.100 0.100 183.268
3 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 35 29.477 0.112 0.012 183.194
4 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 39 29.491 0.126 0.014 183.107
5 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 34 29.537 0.172 0.046 182.822
6 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 26 29.558 0.193 0.021 182.692
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 20 29.587 0.222 0.029 182.513
8 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 24 29.593 0.228 0.006 182.476
9 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 32 29.614 0.249 0.021 182.346
10 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 29 29.632 0.267 0.018 182.235
11 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 32 29.639 0.274 0.007 182.192
12 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 31 29.649 0.284 0.010 182.131
13 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 35 29.671 0.306 0.022 181.996
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 31 29.693 0.328 0.022 181.861
15 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 20 29.709 0.344 0.016 181.763
16 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 24 29.720 0.355 0.011 181.696
17 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 38 29.735 0.370 0.015 181.604
18 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 27 29.737 0.372 0.002 181.592
19 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 37 29.759 0.394 0.022 181.458
20 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 35 29.759 0.394 0.000 181.458
21 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 36 29.781 0.416 0.022 181.324
22 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 23 29.802 0.437 0.021 181.196
23 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 26 29.846 0.481 0.044 180.929
24 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 21 29.859 0.494 0.013 180.850
25 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 35 29.879 0.514 0.020 180.729
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 27 29.959 0.594 0.080 180.246
27 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 33 29.971 0.606 0.012 180.174
28 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 35 29.988 0.623 0.017 180.072
29 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 17 30.089 0.724 0.101 179.468
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 21 30.121 0.756 0.032 179.277
31 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 25 30.186 0.821 0.065 178.891
32 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 15 30.236 0.871 0.050 178.595
33 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 19 30.360 0.995 0.124 177.866
34 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 21 30.932 1.567 0.572 174.576
35 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 17 31.046 1.681 0.114 173.935
36 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 15 31.190 1.825 0.144 173.132
37 99 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 16 31.220 1.855 0.030 172.966
38 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 19 31.355 1.990 0.135 172.221
39 7 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 13 31.788 2.423 0.433 169.875
40 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 8 32.289 2.924 0.501 167.240
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas II
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

