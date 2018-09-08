Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

Rain cancels Cup qualifying at Indianapolis; Kyle Busch on pole

shares
comments
Rain cancels Cup qualifying at Indianapolis; Kyle Busch on pole
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 8, 2018, 3:01 PM

Inclement weather has put Kyle Busch in position for a third Brickyard 400 win in the past four years.

Rain
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's White Chocolate

Persistent rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of qualifying for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, locking Busch into the top starting position for the race for the third consecutive season.

Additionally, the Xfinity Series race has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. ET Monday and the start of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET.

Busch was awarded the pole when the lineup was set by the rulebook, which is primarily based on owner points. Busch won the pole for the race the past two seasons through traditional qualifying.

With victories in 2015 and 2016, Busch is only the second driver to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s (Jimmie Johnson is the other). If he were add a third win in the Brickyard on Sunday, he’d become just one of three drivers with three or more wins in the race (Jeff Gordon and Johnson are the others).

“It certainly was special winning both of the Brickyard races,” Busch said. “I think that, for myself and the No. 18 team, winning there (at IMS) two years in a row was thrilling.

“It was really special as a whole team, and they treat it very special there, as well, with the whole ceremony post-race and everything that goes on there with taking the ride around the track and the owner being with you. J.D. (Gibbs) was there a few years ago. That was pretty cool.

“It is a big deal. I feel like it is for us. For our team, we circle it on the calendar every year – that’s one we want to win.”

Based on owner points, Kevin Harvick will start second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Kurt Busch fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

Rounding out the Top 10 starters are Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Busch is also looking to wrap up the regular season championship on Sunday. He leads Harvick by 39 points entering the race. The regular season title comes with an additional playoff points to be used in competing for this season’s series championship.

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 is also the last chance for a driver not already qualified for the playoffs to win their way in with a victory.

Take a virtual lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet driven by Chase Elliott courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3. The game is available now and you can order it today:

Cla # Driver 4506
1 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford
3 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota
4 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford
5 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford
7 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford
10 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota
11 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet
12 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford
13 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota
14 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet
15 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet
16 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford
17 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet
19 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford
20 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota
21 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet
22 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet
24 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet
25 38 United States David Ragan  Ford
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford
27 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet
28 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet
29 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet
33 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet
34 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet
35 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota
36 51 United States David Starr  Ford
37 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota
38 7 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota
40 52 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford
