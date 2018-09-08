Persistent rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of qualifying for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, locking Busch into the top starting position for the race for the third consecutive season.

Additionally, the Xfinity Series race has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. ET Monday and the start of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET.

Busch was awarded the pole when the lineup was set by the rulebook, which is primarily based on owner points. Busch won the pole for the race the past two seasons through traditional qualifying.

With victories in 2015 and 2016, Busch is only the second driver to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s (Jimmie Johnson is the other). If he were add a third win in the Brickyard on Sunday, he’d become just one of three drivers with three or more wins in the race (Jeff Gordon and Johnson are the others).

“It certainly was special winning both of the Brickyard races,” Busch said. “I think that, for myself and the No. 18 team, winning there (at IMS) two years in a row was thrilling.

“It was really special as a whole team, and they treat it very special there, as well, with the whole ceremony post-race and everything that goes on there with taking the ride around the track and the owner being with you. J.D. (Gibbs) was there a few years ago. That was pretty cool.

“It is a big deal. I feel like it is for us. For our team, we circle it on the calendar every year – that’s one we want to win.”

Based on owner points, Kevin Harvick will start second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Kurt Busch fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

Rounding out the Top 10 starters are Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Busch is also looking to wrap up the regular season championship on Sunday. He leads Harvick by 39 points entering the race. The regular season title comes with an additional playoff points to be used in competing for this season’s series championship.

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 is also the last chance for a driver not already qualified for the playoffs to win their way in with a victory.

