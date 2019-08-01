NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2019 Watkins Glen/Eldora NASCAR weekend schedules

shares
comments
2019 Watkins Glen/Eldora NASCAR weekend schedules
By:
Aug 1, 2019, 2:32 PM

Watkins Glen International will host three races while Eldora Speedway welcomes the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series this weekend.

Welcome to Watkins Glen International
Welcome to Watkins Glen International
Eldora Speedway
Eldora Speedway

Eldora Speedway will kick things off with the 7th annual Eldora Dirt Derby on Thursday with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Watkins Glen International will host the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East on Friday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing on Saturday and the weekend concludes on Sunday with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competing on the challenging road course.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

K&N, Xfinity and Cup Series schedule

Watkins Glen International

Friday, Aug. 2

11 a.m. - 12:25 p.m., K&N Pro Series East final practice (TV: None)

12:35 - 1:25 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: None)

2:05 - 3:25 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: None)

3:30 p.m., K&N Pro Series East qualifying (TV: None)

4:45 p.m., K&N Pro Series East race - Great Outdoors RV 100 - Green flag 4:45 p.m. (TV: Fanschoice.tv)

Saturday, Aug. 3

10:35 - 11:25 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NBC Sports Network - NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

11:40 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)

1:05 - 1:55 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)3 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Zippo 200 - Green flag 3:26 p.m. (TV: NBC, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)

6:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, July 28

3 p.m., Cup Series race - GoBowling at the Glen - Green flag 3:18 p.m. (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)

Gander Outdoors Series Schedule

Eldora Speedway

Thursday, Aug. 1 

7 p.m., Truck Series first qualifying race - 10 Laps (TV: Fox Sports 1: Radio: MRN) 

7:09 p.m., Truck Series second qualifying race - 10 Laps (TV: Fox Sports 1: Radio: MRN) 

7:18 p.m., Truck Series third qualifying race - 10 Laps (TV: Fox Sports 1: Radio: MRN) 

7:27 p.m., Truck Series fourth qualifying race - 10 Laps (TV: Fox Sports 1: Radio: MRN) 

7:36 p.m., Truck Series fifth qualifying race - 10 Laps (TV: Fox Sports 1: Radio: MRN) 

9 p.m., Eldora Dirt Derby race (150 Laps) - Green flag 9:06 p.m.  (TV: Fox Sports 1: Radio: MRN)

Load comments

