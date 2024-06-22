NASCAR Cup NHMS: Qualifying rained out; Chase Elliott on pole
Chase Elliott’s rise to the top of the NASCAR Cup standings has come with a bonus, helping him earn the pole for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments