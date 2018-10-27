Brad Keselowski tops two playoffs drivers in Saturday's first practice

Keselowski, who was eliminated from further playoff contention following last weekend’s race at Kansas, topped the first practice session with an average lap speed of 95.714 mph.

Keselowski has one series win at Martinsville, coming in 2017. He has finished 10th or higher at the track in six of his last seven races at the short track.

Kurt Busch was second (95.646 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (95.593 mph). Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and A.J. Allmendinger.

About 34 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed after Almirola’s No. 10 Ford slowed on the track. He appeared to have broken a tire rod or suffered a mechanical failure with his right-front wheel.

The track soon returned to green-flag conditions.

Three drivers – Jamie McMurray, Jeb Burton and Alex Bowman – sat out the final 15 minutes of the session after their respective cars failed pre-race inspection last weekend at Kansas.