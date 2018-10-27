Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Practice report

Ryan Newman fastest in final practice at Martinsville

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
1h ago

Ryan Newman led the way in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Newman was one of the first drivers on the track during the 50-minute session and locked in the fastest average lap speed of 95.709 mph.

Chase Elliott, who has won two of his three races this season in the playoffs, ended up second (94.913 mph) and Kyle Busch – who won this race one year ago – was third (94.784 mph). Brad Keselowski and A.J. Allmendinger completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Kyle Busch had the fastest average speed among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps (94.205 mph). Keselowski and Bowyer were second and third, respectively, in that category.

“You can come here with the same setup, but you’re constantly tweaking on it. You can end one way in a race and come here and unload the exact same way and end another way and then come back here and unload the exact same way and finish that one and make changes,” Busch said.

“You’re just always, constantly evolving and I think that’s just the sport, not necessarily the race track, but the overall change in what happens each time you come here.”

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 80 19.785     95.709
2 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 77 19.951 0.166 0.166 94.913
3 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 83 19.978 0.193 0.027 94.784
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 74 20.036 0.251 0.058 94.510
5 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 62 20.093 0.308 0.057 94.242
6 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 77 20.100 0.315 0.007 94.209
7 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 62 20.101 0.316 0.001 94.204
8 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 54 20.108 0.323 0.007 94.171
9 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 77 20.118 0.333 0.010 94.125
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 69 20.120 0.335 0.002 94.115
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 88 20.135 0.350 0.015 94.045
12 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 54 20.136 0.351 0.001 94.041
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 89 20.138 0.353 0.002 94.031
14 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 82 20.139 0.354 0.001 94.027
15 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 86 20.148 0.363 0.009 93.985
16 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 74 20.156 0.371 0.008 93.947
17 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 64 20.165 0.380 0.009 93.905
18 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 57 20.195 0.410 0.030 93.766
19 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 64 20.200 0.415 0.005 93.743
20 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 54 20.213 0.428 0.013 93.682
21 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 74 20.238 0.453 0.025 93.567
22 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 78 20.253 0.468 0.015 93.497
23 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 83 20.253 0.468 0.000 93.497
24 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 43 20.261 0.476 0.008 93.460
25 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 70 20.271 0.486 0.010 93.414
26 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford 43 20.283 0.498 0.012 93.359
27 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 76 20.317 0.532 0.034 93.203
28 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 52 20.328 0.543 0.011 93.152
29 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 48 20.344 0.559 0.016 93.079
30 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 48 20.393 0.608 0.049 92.855
31 72 United States Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 28 20.407 0.622 0.014 92.792
32 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 64 20.486 0.701 0.079 92.434
33 96 Canada D.J. Kennington  Toyota 42 20.544 0.759 0.058 92.173
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 43 20.661 0.876 0.117 91.651
35 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 35 20.906 1.121 0.245 90.577
36 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 25 20.925 1.140 0.019 90.495
37 7 Hermie Sadler  Chevrolet 29 20.992 1.207 0.067 90.206
38 00 United States Joey Gase  Chevrolet 37 21.011 1.226 0.019 90.124
39 51 United States Jeb Burton  Ford 29 21.014 1.229 0.003 90.111
40 99 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 40 21.046 1.261 0.032 89.974

Take a virtual lap around Martinsville Speedway with NASCAR Heat 3.

President Trump says Brian France "is going to be in great shape"

President Trump says Brian France "is going to be in great shape"
