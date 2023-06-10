Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice

Larson had the fastest overall average lap speed at 91.019 mph, which he set in the first 20-minute session.

Martin Truex Jr. was second-fastest overall 991.078 mph, also in the first session, while A.J. Allmendinger was third (91.019 mph) and fastest in the second session.

Group A

Larson finished the first 20-minute session with the fastest average lap speed at 91.729 mph.

Truex was second-fastest (91.078 mph) and Reddick was third (90.936 mph).

“Kyle laid down a really good lap,” Reddick said. “I think we’ll just keep looking at it, make a few adjustments and we’ll get a shot here in qualifying and see what the one-lap potential is.”

Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Reddick went briefly off the course on the backstretch early in the session but returned to the track without further incident.

About 10 minutes in, Brad Keselowski spun out in Turn 4A but was able to get his No. 6 Ford refired and returned to pit road.

Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger drove Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet in place of Noah Gragson, who is sitting out the weekend with concussion-like symptoms. He was slowest among the 18 drivers.

Group B

Allmendinger set the fastest average lap speed of the second session (91.019 mph) in the first few laps.

His Kaulig Racing teammate, Justin Hailey, was second-fastest (90.701 mph) while Chase Elliott – in his first race back from a one-race suspension by NASCAR – was third (90.665 mph).

Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

Bubba Wallace briefly went off course in Turn 7 early in the session but was able to continue on without incident.