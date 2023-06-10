Subscribe
Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice

Kyle Larson, who has started on the pole the last five NASCAR Cup races at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, was – surprise – fastest in Saturday’s lone practice session.

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro

Larson had the fastest overall average lap speed at 91.019 mph, which he set in the first 20-minute session.

Martin Truex Jr. was second-fastest overall 991.078 mph, also in the first session, while A.J. Allmendinger was third (91.019 mph) and fastest in the second session.

Group A

Larson finished the first 20-minute session with the fastest average lap speed at 91.729 mph.

Truex was second-fastest (91.078 mph) and Reddick was third (90.936 mph).

“Kyle laid down a really good lap,” Reddick said. “I think we’ll just keep looking at it, make a few adjustments and we’ll get a shot here in qualifying and see what the one-lap potential is.”

Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Reddick went briefly off the course on the backstretch early in the session but returned to the track without further incident.

About 10 minutes in, Brad Keselowski spun out in Turn 4A but was able to get his No. 6 Ford refired and returned to pit road.

Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger drove Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet in place of Noah Gragson, who is sitting out the weekend with concussion-like symptoms. He was slowest among the 18 drivers.

Group B

Allmendinger set the fastest average lap speed of the second session (91.019 mph) in the first few laps.

His Kaulig Racing teammate, Justin Hailey, was second-fastest (90.701 mph) while Chase Elliott – in his first race back from a one-race suspension by NASCAR – was third (90.665 mph).

Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

Bubba Wallace briefly went off course in Turn 7 early in the session but was able to continue on without incident.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 11 1'18.099     91.730
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 9 1'18.657 0.558 0.558 91.079
3 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 10 1'18.708 0.609 0.051 91.020
4 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 10 1'18.780 0.681 0.072 90.937
5 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 12 1'18.951 0.852 0.171 90.740
6 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 8 1'18.984 0.885 0.033 90.702
7 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 10 1'19.016 0.917 0.032 90.665
8 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 12 1'19.064 0.965 0.048 90.610
9 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 10 1'19.129 1.030 0.065 90.536
10 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 9 1'19.136 1.037 0.007 90.528
11 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 10 1'19.157 1.058 0.021 90.504
12 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 13 1'19.179 1.080 0.022 90.479
13 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 14 1'19.199 1.100 0.020 90.456
14 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 12 1'19.266 1.167 0.067 90.379
15 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 10 1'19.325 1.226 0.059 90.312
16 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 10 1'19.353 1.254 0.028 90.280
17 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 12 1'19.358 1.259 0.005 90.274
18 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 11 1'19.515 1.416 0.157 90.096
19 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 11 1'19.538 1.439 0.023 90.070
20 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 7 1'19.593 1.494 0.055 90.008
21 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 11 1'19.600 1.501 0.007 90.000
22 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 14 1'19.613 1.514 0.013 89.985
23 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 11 1'19.631 1.532 0.018 89.965
24 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 10 1'19.646 1.547 0.015 89.948
25 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 10 1'19.653 1.554 0.007 89.940
26 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 6 1'19.654 1.555 0.001 89.939
27 51 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 10 1'19.687 1.588 0.033 89.902
28 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 11 1'20.003 1.904 0.316 89.547
29 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 7 1'20.047 1.948 0.044 89.497
30 38 Zane Smith Ford 13 1'20.053 1.954 0.006 89.491
31 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 12 1'20.076 1.977 0.023 89.465
32 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 7 1'20.099 2.000 0.023 89.439
33 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 8 1'20.238 2.139 0.139 89.284
34 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 14 1'20.368 2.269 0.130 89.140
35 42 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 14 1'21.216 3.117 0.848 88.209
36 15 United States Andy Lally Ford 10 1'21.287 3.188 0.071 88.132
