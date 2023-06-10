Denny Hamlin beats Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin learned his lessons from Tyler Reddick well, edging his driver in the final round of qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
Hamlin, who co-owns Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota with NBA great Michael Jordan, was one of several drivers – Reddick included – who went out just before the conclusion of the 10-minute final round to make a second attempt.
After both had completed their respective laps, Hamlin supplanted Reddick at the top of the speed chart with a lap at 92.178 mph – the fastest of the day.
Reddick’s lap at 92.068 mph came up just short but enough to claim a spot on the front row over Michael McDowell who ended up at 92.060 mph.
The pole is the second of the 2023 season for Hamlin and 38th of his career. It’s just his second career pole on a road course (the other coming in 2018 at Watkins Glen, N.Y.).
“It’s definitely good,” Hamlin said. “A lot of credit goes to those guys at 23XI Racing and my team for working together on my road course skills.
“Just studying who I deem one of the best (Reddick) helps me get better.”
Christopher Bell ended up fourth and A.J. Allmendinger fifth.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez – who won this race last year – and Chase Elliott, making his first start since his one-race NASCAR suspension.
Round 1 / Group A
Several drivers waited until the last possible moment to run a second qualifying lap in the 15-minute session and it paid off for McDowell, who topped the speed chart at 92.120 mph.
Truex, who also went out late for a second lap, was second-fastest (91.739 mph) and Gibbs, who ran just one lap, was third (91.509 mph).
“I thought my lap was a little bit sloppy, there were a couple places where I missed it a little bit,” Truex said. “I think I can do a better job.”
Also advancing to the final round were Reddick and Suarez, who won this race last year.
Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson – who was fastest in Saturday’s practice, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.
Round 1 / Group B
Hamlin set the mark early in the second 15-minute session with an average lap speed of 92.051 mph – the fastest lap of the day at the time.
Elliott was second-fastest (91.971 mph) and Buescher was third (91.953 mph).
Also advancing to the final round from Group B were Bell and Allmendinger.
Among those who failed to move on to the final round were Richard Childress Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain.
Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice
Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"
Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash
Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash
Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing
Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing
Hamlin wins, Larson wrecks in thrilling Kansas Cup finish
Hamlin wins, Larson wrecks in thrilling Kansas Cup finish Hamlin wins, Larson wrecks in thrilling Kansas Cup finish
Ty Gibbs' team wins All-Star Race pit crew competition
Ty Gibbs' team wins All-Star Race pit crew competition Ty Gibbs' team wins All-Star Race pit crew competition
Truex relishes Dover win after "gut punch" of last season
Truex relishes Dover win after "gut punch" of last season Truex relishes Dover win after "gut punch" of last season
Nemechek caps off Martinsville Xfinity win with fiery burnout
Nemechek caps off Martinsville Xfinity win with fiery burnout Nemechek caps off Martinsville Xfinity win with fiery burnout
Latest news
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.