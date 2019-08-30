Kurt Busch leads the way in first Darlington practice
shares
comments
Kurt Busch rocketed to the top of the leaderboard in the final minutes to lead Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.
Busch’s average lap speed of 171.261 mph, set at the end of the 55-minute session at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, topped William Byron (170.703 mph) and Aric Almirola (170.065 mph).
Busch, who drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, has made 22 career starts at Darlington without a victory. His best finish is a pair of thirds (2017 and 2010).
Alex Bowman ended up fourth and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five.
Completing the top-10 were Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard and Martin Truex Jr.
Brad Keselowski, who won this race a year ago, ended up 19th-fastest.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|34
|28.714
|171.261
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|29
|28.808
|0.094
|0.094
|170.703
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|18
|28.916
|0.202
|0.108
|170.065
|4
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|26
|28.929
|0.215
|0.013
|169.989
|5
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|26
|28.985
|0.271
|0.056
|169.660
|6
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.016
|0.302
|0.031
|169.479
|7
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|23
|29.070
|0.356
|0.054
|169.164
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|21
|29.120
|0.406
|0.050
|168.874
|9
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|16
|29.134
|0.420
|0.014
|168.792
|10
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|27
|29.135
|0.421
|0.001
|168.787
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|31
|29.196
|0.482
|0.061
|168.434
|12
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|19
|29.199
|0.485
|0.003
|168.417
|13
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|17
|29.201
|0.487
|0.002
|168.405
|14
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|29
|29.205
|0.491
|0.004
|168.382
|15
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|29
|29.224
|0.510
|0.019
|168.273
|16
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|23
|29.238
|0.524
|0.014
|168.192
|17
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|27
|29.247
|0.533
|0.009
|168.140
|18
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|30
|29.256
|0.542
|0.009
|168.089
|19
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|15
|29.338
|0.624
|0.082
|167.619
|20
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|28
|29.362
|0.648
|0.024
|167.482
|21
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|33
|29.395
|0.681
|0.033
|167.294
|22
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.437
|0.723
|0.042
|167.055
|23
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|28
|29.519
|0.805
|0.082
|166.591
|24
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|12
|29.552
|0.838
|0.033
|166.405
|25
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|22
|29.565
|0.851
|0.013
|166.332
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|20
|29.595
|0.881
|0.030
|166.163
|27
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|14
|29.643
|0.929
|0.048
|165.894
|28
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|18
|29.692
|0.978
|0.049
|165.620
|29
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|31
|29.809
|1.095
|0.117
|164.970
|30
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.906
|1.192
|0.097
|164.435
|31
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|22
|29.916
|1.202
|0.010
|164.380
|32
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|18
|30.146
|1.432
|0.230
|163.126
|33
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|23
|30.217
|1.503
|0.071
|162.743
|34
|52
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|6
|30.277
|1.563
|0.060
|162.420
|35
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
|4
|30.484
|1.770
|0.207
|161.317
|36
|77
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|14
|30.534
|1.820
|0.050
|161.053
|37
|54
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|4
|30.851
|2.137
|0.317
|159.398
|38
|27
|Joe Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|9
|30.964
|2.250
|0.113
|158.817
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Darlington
|Drivers
|Kurt Busch
|Author
|Jim Utter
Kurt Busch leads the way in first Darlington practice
shares
comments
Race hub
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Final Practice In progress
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|First Practice
|Fri 30 Aug
|
14:05
14:05
|
|Final Practice
|Fri 30 Aug
|
16:05
16:05
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 31 Aug
|
14:05
14:05
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
18:00
18:00
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets