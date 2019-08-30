NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Final Practice in progress . . .
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
13 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
55 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
62 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
76 days
NASCAR Cup / Darlington / Practice report

Kurt Busch leads the way in first Darlington practice

Kurt Busch leads the way in first Darlington practice
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 7:16 PM

Kurt Busch rocketed to the top of the leaderboard in the final minutes to lead Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Busch’s average lap speed of 171.261 mph, set at the end of the 55-minute session at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, topped William Byron (170.703 mph) and Aric Almirola (170.065 mph).

Busch, who drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, has made 22 career starts at Darlington without a victory. His best finish is a pair of thirds (2017 and 2010).

Alex Bowman ended up fourth and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard and Martin Truex Jr.

Brad Keselowski, who won this race a year ago, ended up 19th-fastest.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 34 28.714     171.261
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 29 28.808 0.094 0.094 170.703
3 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 18 28.916 0.202 0.108 170.065
4 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 26 28.929 0.215 0.013 169.989
5 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 26 28.985 0.271 0.056 169.660
6 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 20 29.016 0.302 0.031 169.479
7 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 23 29.070 0.356 0.054 169.164
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 21 29.120 0.406 0.050 168.874
9 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 16 29.134 0.420 0.014 168.792
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 27 29.135 0.421 0.001 168.787
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 31 29.196 0.482 0.061 168.434
12 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 19 29.199 0.485 0.003 168.417
13 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 17 29.201 0.487 0.002 168.405
14 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 29 29.205 0.491 0.004 168.382
15 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 29 29.224 0.510 0.019 168.273
16 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 23 29.238 0.524 0.014 168.192
17 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 27 29.247 0.533 0.009 168.140
18 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 30 29.256 0.542 0.009 168.089
19 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 15 29.338 0.624 0.082 167.619
20 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 28 29.362 0.648 0.024 167.482
21 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 33 29.395 0.681 0.033 167.294
22 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 20 29.437 0.723 0.042 167.055
23 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 28 29.519 0.805 0.082 166.591
24 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 12 29.552 0.838 0.033 166.405
25 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 22 29.565 0.851 0.013 166.332
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 20 29.595 0.881 0.030 166.163
27 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 14 29.643 0.929 0.048 165.894
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 18 29.692 0.978 0.049 165.620
29 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 31 29.809 1.095 0.117 164.970
30 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 20 29.906 1.192 0.097 164.435
31 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 22 29.916 1.202 0.010 164.380
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 18 30.146 1.432 0.230 163.126
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 23 30.217 1.503 0.071 162.743
34 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 6 30.277 1.563 0.060 162.420
35 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 4 30.484 1.770 0.207 161.317
36 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 14 30.534 1.820 0.050 161.053
37 54 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 4 30.851 2.137 0.317 159.398
38 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 9 30.964 2.250 0.113 158.817
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington
Drivers Kurt Busch
Author Jim Utter

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
