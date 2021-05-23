Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA Next / Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'
NASCAR Cup / COTA Race report

Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic COTA race

By:

Pit strategy got Chase Elliott the lead and the weather secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2021 season.

Elliott and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team short-pit near the beginning of the final stage and were likely to end up two laps short on fuel to make it to the finish.

Fortunately for Elliott, heavy rains brought out the second red-flag of the race and NASCAR called the race complete following the completion of 54 of the scheduled 68 laps.

 

Had the race remained green, Elliott would either have likely run out of fuel or had been forced to pit under green for at least a splash of fuel and give up the lead.

The win is the reigning Cup champion’s first of the year and now all four HMS drivers have secured at least one win this season.

"I couldn't be more excited. I've never won a rain race before, so that's cool," Elliott said. "I'm just super-proud of mine and their ability to continue to fight. When we started we were'nt very good. I just kept pushing myself and we kept making changes throughout the day where I thought we were on pace with the other guys at the end.

"I'm looking forward to next week and trying to make it continue."

Asked about being short on fuel if the race went the distance, Elliott said, "I just kept pushing myself harder harder. There were some areas on the track that were very treacherous I felt like. The backstretch was puddling up and we were started to hydroplane and some other weird stuff.

"My only option was to just kind of send it through those spots and just hope for the best."

In 14 career road course starts in the Cup series, Elliott has now won six of them, including five of the past six.

With the win, Hendrick Motorsports has now matched Petty Enterprises on the all-time wins list in the Cup series with 268 victories.

Kyle Larson ended up second, Joey Logano third, Ross Chastain fourth and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five.

“I’m second, so I’d like to keep going. Obviously, yeah, it’ll be pretty hard to see if we get going,” Larson said right before the race was called. “We were starting to hydroplane. I won’t be surprised if this is it.”

Completing the top-10 were Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, pole-winner Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most lead-lap cars pit but Kyle Busch remained on the track and stayed in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 36.

Busch decided to pit on Lap 41, turning the lead over to Larson. Elliott also elected to pit the same lap.

Austin Cindric decided to pit on Lap 43 while Chastain got around Logano to move into the second spot on the track.

Several more drivers hit pit road on Lap 45 for a green-flag stop for fuel and tires to make it to the finish. Larson pit the next lap, handing the lead over to Chastain.

Chastain dived down pit road on Lap 47 as rain picked up around the course. Bowman took over the race lead.

Elliott moved into the lead on Lap 50 as Bowman pit – among the last to make a final stop under green.

With 15 laps remaining, Kyle Busch pit again for additional fuel and new tires after Busch said he believed he would only lose ground on the track keeping the same tires.

On Lap 54, Kurt Busch ran off course in Turn 12 and into the gravel but was able to make his way back on the track.

 

Just after the incident, NASCAR displayed a caution for poor visibility conditions. Cindric also spun out on the lap.

NASCAR displayed the red flag again on Lap 55 and never restarted the race.

Stage 2

Kyle Busch managed to stay on track despite poor visibility and held off Elliott to take the Stage 2 win.

Reddick finished third, Cindric was fourth and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, many of the lead-lap cars pit but Logano remained on the track and in the lead.

Briscoe was the first off pit road among those who pit. Cole Custer was penalized for a safety violation during his top and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 19 with Logano followed by McDowell, Kurt Busch, Larson and Chris Buescher.

On Lap 19, Christopher Bell appeared to get into the back of Blaney, who had a tire go down. On the same lap, Bubba Wallace plowed into the back of Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford, which had slowed on the track due to visibility issues.

 

Harvick went to pit road for repairs and returned to the track but his car began leaking oil across the course and race control ordered him to stop on track.

The race returned to green on Lap 25 with Logano in the lead. He was followed by Kyle Busch and Chastain.

Chastain powered into the lead on the restart only to see Ryan Preece begin to challenge him for the top spot.

Read Also:

Later that lap, Martin Truex Jr. got into McDowell, which drastically slowed him on the track only to see Custer – who had near-zero visibility – plow into Truex’s No. 19 Toyota at full speed and lifting it off the ground.

NASCAR immediately red-flagged the race to clean the track of debris and remove standing water. Neither Truex nor Custer were hurt. The red flag lasted nearly 21 minutes.

 

All the cars were brought down pit road and their teams were allowed to service the drivers for visibility issues. The next lap, teams were allowed to make regular pit stops, during which most, including Chastain, elected to do so.

When the race returned to green on Lap 29, Preece led the way followed by Kyle Busch, Cindric, Elliott and Austin Dillon.

Kyle Busch grabbed the lead in Turn 1 on the restart only to see Cindric challenge him quickly for the top spot. The two traded the lead with Busch remaining out front to start Lap 30.

Austin Dillon was assessed a drive-thru penalty on pit road for violating the track limits through the esses.

Kyle Busch pushed his lead over Cindric to more than two seconds with one laps to go in the stage.

Stage 1

Logano held off McDowell during an eventful race in the rain and earned the Stage 1 victory, his third stage win of the 2021 season.

Kurt Busch finished third, Larson was fourth and Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Reddick started on the pole but Cindric powered around for the lead in Turn 1 on the first lap as it began raining significantly.

Following the completion of Lap 1, many teams that had started the race on slick tires elected to pit for wet weather tires.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Cindric finally pit for wet weather tires handing the lead over to Truex.

On Lap 8, NASCAR displayed a caution as Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet stalled in the middle of Turn 13.

A number of drivers decided to pit, including Truex. However, McDowell remained on the track and inherited the lead.

When the race returned to green on Lap 10, McDowell was followed by Wallace, Stenhouse, Cindric and Logano.

After the restart, Logano went four-wide and moved into second as Cindric followed him in third.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Logano had gotten to McDowell’s rear bumper and was challenging for the lead.

Logano got around McDowell in Turn 15 to take the lead for the first time on Lap 11.

With one lap remaining in the stage, Matt DiBenedetto plowed into the right-rear of William Byron and both cars suffered damage. Byron was forced to pit while pit road was closed to repair the damage to his No. 24 Chevrolet.

Nine drivers had to move to the rear of the field to start the race due to unapproved adjustments to their cars following qualifying – Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Briscoe, James Davison, Buescher, Anthony Alfredo, Erik Jones, Cody Ware and Suarez.

Blaney and Brad Keselowski were also forced to start from the rear after their teams made unapproved adjustments to their respective cars while both were pitting for a tire change prior to the start.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 54 3:00'05.845     5
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 54 3:00'21.501 15.656 15.656 4
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 54 3:00'33.176 27.331 11.675 14
4 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 54 3:00'39.541 33.696 6.365 4
5 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 54 3:00'52.963 47.118 13.422  
6 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 54 3:00'58.585 52.740 5.622  
7 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 54 3:01'00.333 54.488 1.748 3
8 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 54 3:01'02.704 56.859 2.371 3
9 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 54 3:01'04.734 58.889 2.030  
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 54 3:01'07.402 1'01.557 2.668 12
11 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 54 3:01'09.215 1'03.370 1.813  
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 54 3:01'21.263 1'15.418 12.048  
13 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 54 3:01'21.725 1'15.880 0.462  
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 54 3:01'29.390 1'23.545 7.665  
15 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 54 3:01'30.694 1'24.849 1.304 2
16 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 54 3:01'32.110 1'26.265 1.416  
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 54 3:01'34.709 1'28.864 2.599  
18 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 54 3:01'37.066 1'31.221 2.357  
19 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 54 3:01'47.882 1'42.037 10.816  
20 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 54 3:01'52.712 1'46.867 4.830  
21 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 54 3:01'55.070 1'49.225 2.358  
22 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 54 3:01'56.046 1'50.201 0.976  
23 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 54 3:02'05.568 1'59.723 9.522  
24 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 54 3:02'16.272 2'10.427 10.704  
25 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 54 3:02'20.548 2'14.703 4.276 4
26 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 54 3:02'27.714 2'21.869 7.166  
27 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 54 3:02'28.630 2'22.785 0.916  
28 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 54 3:02'53.230 2'47.385 24.600  
29 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 54 3:02'54.744 2'48.899 1.514  
30 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 54 3:02'59.225 2'53.380 4.481  
31 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 54 3:03'33.243 3'27.398 34.018  
32 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 53 3:00'43.426 1 Lap 1 Lap  
33 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 46 3:01'58.194 8 Laps 7 Laps  
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 38 2:20'17.552 16 Laps 8 Laps  
35 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 24 1:21'09.782 30 Laps 14 Laps 3
36 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 24 1:21'09.817 30 Laps 0.035  
37 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 19 1:00'33.196 35 Laps 5 Laps  
38 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 18 56'04.116 36 Laps 1 Lap  
39 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 18 56'05.284 36 Laps 1.168  
40 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 12 35'59.442 42 Laps 6 Laps  

shares
comments

Related video

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

Previous article

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

Next article

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event COTA
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

3h
2
Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

7h
3
Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

9h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

13min
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

2h
Latest news
Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'
NAS

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'

10m
Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic COTA race
Video Inside
NAS

Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic COTA race

1h
Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA
NAS

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

3h
Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA
NAS

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA

8h
William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA
NAS

William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA

May 22, 2021
Latest videos
Chase Elliott achieves milestones with win in rain-shortened race at COTA 02:14
NASCAR Cup
49m

Chase Elliott achieves milestones with win in rain-shortened race at COTA

Byron on COTA’s 20 turns: ‘Have to do some studying’ 00:33
NASCAR Cup
May 22, 2021

Byron on COTA’s 20 turns: ‘Have to do some studying’

Insider info: Daniel Ricciardo gives Chase Elliott some COTA tips and tricks 01:11
NASCAR Cup
May 21, 2021

Insider info: Daniel Ricciardo gives Chase Elliott some COTA tips and tricks

Backseat Drivers: How will teams use the practice session at COTA? 02:06
NASCAR Cup
May 19, 2021

Backseat Drivers: How will teams use the practice session at COTA?

Daniel Ricciardo: Circuit of The Americas track walk-through 01:10
NASCAR Cup
May 19, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo: Circuit of The Americas track walk-through

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous' COTA
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA COTA
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch dominates inaugural Xfinity race at COTA

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Hamilton: Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco podium was "stressful"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco podium was "stressful"

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

Latest news

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'

Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic COTA race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic COTA race

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.